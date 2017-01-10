President Obama’s Farewell Speech Live Stream: Watch Him Address The Nation One Last Time

REX/Shutterstock

President Barack Obama will travel home to his hometown of Chicago to address the nation in his farewell speech on the evening of, Jan. 10 at 9 PM EST! He will reflect on the past eight years and offer advice on where our nation goes from here. Watch his final speech, HERE!

President Barack Obama, 55, will take the podium at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois to do what many men before him have done. He will address the nation in a farewell speech, where he will travel back in time to when he was first elected, eight years ago, on Nov. 4, 2008. He chose to go back to Chicago because “it’s where it all started,” he said in a teaser for his speech. The White House will live stream the speech at 9 PM EST on it’s YOUTUBE page, and on it’s official FACEBOOK page. The address will also air live on the following broadcast/cable news channels: FOX, NBC, ABC and CBS.

President Obama spoke of the things he will walk away with when he leaves The White House for good. In a touching video released by The White House, he said: “The two things I take away from this office are, number one, that change can happen. The system will respond to ordinary people coming together, to try and move the country in a better direction. And, the second thing I’ll take away from this experience is the fundamental goodness of the American people, all of whom are pouring their heart and soul into making their communities work better and supporting their families, moving this country forward, and keeping us safe. it gives you a lot of confidence about our prospects for the future.”

President Obama will return to Chicago to address the nation for one last time, because it is also where he gave his first speech in 2008 after being elected our nation’s first black president. Tickets to his farewell speech reportedly sold out in just 30 minutes after thousands apparently braved the cold weather conditions to wait in line outside the venue in Chicago.

Tonight’s speech will not be about President Obama bashing his successor, President Elect Donald Trump, 70, nor will it be a victory lap, said Valerie Jarrett, senior adviser to the president. But, instead, Obama will look back on the past eight years and he will call to action for voters to “get involved and fight for democracy.”

Jarrett said his speech will be “about the American people and their responsibilities as citizens and what they can do.” She said the themes echo back to what he campaigned on back in 2008. “Hope and change isn’t about one man,” she said. “It’s about everyone.” We’re looking forward to hearing President Obama address the nation one last time in his farewell speech.

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching President Obama’s farewell speech? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.