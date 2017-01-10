Courtesy of HGTV

The plot thickens! A month after announcing their separation, Tarek El Moussa is demanding spousal support from soon-to-be ex-wife Christina, according to a shocking new report. Here’s the latest on the divorcing ‘Flip Or Flop’ couple!

This is a BIG development in the Tarek, 35, and Christina El Moussa, 33, divorce! Just one month after going public with their split, Tarek is demanding spousal support from Christina, according to Us Weekly. Unfortunately we have so many questions and not nearly enough answers. Does this mean their split is turning nasty? Is Tarek trying to take money from Christina? Is he doing this to intentionally hurt her or stress her out? One thing, however, is clear, and that’s Tarek wants to keep up the standard of living he’s accustomed to while they were married.

This new revelation comes from court documents obtained by TMZ on Jan. 10. Just one day earlier, Tarek officially filed for divorce from Christina, citing irreconcilable differences. Tarek is also reportedly asking the judge to block Christina from collecting money from him in order to protect his assets. Don’t worry, we’re getting to the good news soon.

Tarek is asking for joint custody of the former couple’s two children — son Brayden and daughter Taylor. This is like music to our ears! It shows Tarek isn’t interesting in hurting his family and wants to (at least in part) keep it together for the sake of the kids. No kid should be without a mother or a father. There’s even more good news for Flip Or Flop fans. The former lovebirds are still planning on doing the show together in a “civilized” manner. Everything will hopefully stay the same with the real estate series, except we probably won’t see Tarek and Christina acting all cute, which is the BEST part! Hopefully this split doesn’t take an ugly turn.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Christina will pay Tarek the spousal support?

