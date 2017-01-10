Ronda Rousey’s Home Vandalized After Latest UFC Defeat — Shocking New Pictures

REX/Shutterstock

Poor Ronda Rousey! As if she didn’t have enough woes following her humiliating defeat at UFC 207, now her home has been vandalized. We’ve got the shocking pictures, right here!

2016 ended on a really low note for UFC star Ronda Rousey, 29, went she down in an embarrassing loss to Amanda Nunes, 28, and now her 2017 isn’t off to a very promising start. The UFC star’s Venice Beach, CA home was the target of vandals late Jan. 9, as black inked graffiti was sprayed all over one of the walls of her house. What a mess! It looks like she was the victim of a random tagging crew, as the scribbles seemed pretty indecipherable. But still, what a pain in the butt to have your home vandalized! She’s definitely going to need a new paint job to get rid of the ugly spray paint. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF RONDA’S VANDALIZED HOME.

The damage couldn’t have come at a worse time as Ronda revealed earlier that day in an Instagram post that she’s hit “rock bottom” following her humiliating defeat in her big UFC comeback. On Jan. 9 she shared a quote from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, 51, which read, “And so rock bottom became the foundation on which I rebuilt my life.” Aww, it’s so sad that her house got tagged right when she’s feeling her absolute worst.

Rowdy Ronda’s big UFC comeback went up in flames when she was completely brutalized by Amanda from the second their fight began Dec. 30. She ended up going down in a TKO just 48 seconds into the brawl, and if that wasn’t bad enough, the Brazilian champ went on to mercilessly taunt her afterwards. Ronda’s clearly going through a lot right now and having her home vandalized is the last thing she needs!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Ronda’s next move will be? Will she retire from the UFC and pursue acting?

