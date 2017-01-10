‘Pretty Little Liars’ 7B Spoilers: Another Time Jump, A Musical Number & More

Image Courtesy of Freeform

A musical number? Another time jump? A board game from A.D.? Yes, all of these are happening in the final ten episodes of ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ Here’s everything we learned from the latest TCA panel!

While we don’t want to think the end is near for Pretty Little Liars, it’s the truth — and the cast and crew all came together for their finale Winter Press Tour panel on Jan. 10. Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, and producers I. Marlene King, Charlie Craig, Joseph Dougherty, and Oliver Goldstick, all joined together on stage to tease the “perfect storm” that is the final ten episodes. Here’s everything you need to know:

We will finally see Alison as a teacher — and get some insight into her past.

“The deeper you get in the ten the more dense you become,” Joseph said, with Marlene adding that the scene will appear in the latter half of the ten. Alison really does evolve and we learn a lot about her family background. “We humanize Alison and learn why she is the way she is,” Marlene said.

There’s another time jump coming.

At some point in the final ten, the story will jump ahead one year.

Singing is coming. I repeat: Singing. Is. Coming.

“I always wanted to do a musical number, and we found a way to include it in the last 10,” Oliver said about something they weren’t sure was possible, but clearly was.

Fans actually may impact the storyline.

“It was the perfect storm of many elements,” Marlene said about the show’s huge social media following over the series, adding that sometimes the fans do affect what’s happening. “If you see an overwhelming trend on Twitter — a couple you really love or a couple you don’t love — we have taken that into account as we move the story forward.”

Almost everything will be answered.

Shay teased — before getting nudged by Marlene — that these final ten episodes will give “every single answer, except how the moms got out of the basement.” Marlene did add that there will be a discussion about that mystery though.

I will go down with this ship.

“These last ten episodes are really a love letter to the fans. We know what they want and I think, I hope we gave it to them,” Marlene said abut giving back to the fans. Of course that includes the relationships everyone loves. When a reporter brought up the fact that it seems all the girls are getting back together with their high school sweetheart, Oliver made sure to say it’s “not all laid out” and of course, there are surprises. “I’m a hopeless romantic and I think our fans have enjoyed the romance as well,” Marlene said. “The couples who are meant to be together will find their way back together.

What’s in that box from A.D.?

In the trailer, we see that they receive a huge box with a card from A.D. — inside is actually a board game A.D. created, Marlene said, that they girls will be forced to play over the ten episodes.

This is goodbye, for now, to PLL — but maybe not forever.

When asked about a reunion down the road, Marlene wasn’t closed off to the idea. It won’t be in two years, but eventually she’d be up for it. She said she’d love to “find a way to bring these characters in this world back together at some point in time.” Shay added, “I mean, Sex and the City did it, right?”

The final ten episodes of Pretty Little Liars kick off on Tuesday, April 18th at 8PM ET on Freeform.

