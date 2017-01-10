Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized After Disastrous NYE Performance

Courtesy of Instagram

Is she EVER going to live this one down?! It appears angry fans are still punishing Mariah Carey for her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance. Now, the singer’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame star was vandalized over the weekend. Read all the details, here!

Mariah Carey, 46, has lost at least one fan since her New Year’s Eve show. Over the weekend, the singer’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame star was vandalized! Someone drew a big question mark next to her name in thick, blue marker, which is nothing compared to what happened to Donald Trump‘s, 70, star. Police are currently investigating the scene that took place right outside the W Hotel on Hollywood boulevard. Because of Mariah’s star’s close proximity to the hotel, police are hopeful to catch the culprit on surveillance tape.

When the person is caught, he or she will face a felony for vandalism. It reportedly cost the Hollywood Historic Trust $1,500 to restore the star back to its original look, so just imagine how much the suspect will have to pay. We’re not yet sure if police have any key suspects in mind, but if we were investigating the crime, James Otis would be at the top of our list. He’s the guy that vandalized Donald’s star in a MAJOR way on Dec. 26!

Instead of taking a colorful marker to the business mogul’s plaque, James used a PICKAX! The star was so damaged that you couldn’t even read Donald’s name. The text was literally taken out of the ground. The LAPD tracked down and arrested James for vandalism the very next day. James claims he was going to turn himself in at some point anyway, but the cops weren’t up for playing his little game. Needless to say it’s going to cost A LOT more than $1,500 to fix Donald’s star!

