Kardashians: ‘DASH’ Store Robbed After Kim’s Paris Attack Suspects Arrested

OMG! The Kardashian family can’t catch a break. Their popular store, ‘DASH’ was robbed in LA, Jan. 9, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned. This comes just one day after French police arrested 17 people in connection with Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery. Get the details here.

The Kardashian family has a new robbery to deal with. After waves were made in the Kim‘s [36], Paris robbery investigation, the family’s DASH store on Melrose in LA was burglarized Jan. 9, West Hollywood Sheriff, Sergeant Bishop told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Sergeant Bishop described the scene to us: “There was a grand theft call at 8420 Melrose Ave yesterday at 2:22 PM. The suspect is described as a female black adult in her 30’s with a shaved head. She was inside the location and stole approximately $1,600.00 worth of merchandise without paying for them. She was seen leaving the area in a silver kia sedan with paper plates driven by a male black adult.” The identity of the individuals involved has not been released.

As for what happened inside DASH — “Everything happened really fast, the robber was in and out before we even had a chance to realize what was happening,” a source who was there at the time of the robbery EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She [the robber] just grabbed a couple of items and took off. It was nothing major, I didn’t see any weapon,” the source continued. That’s still pretty scary.

We also learned what’s going on within the family after DASH was burglarized — “Kris and Kim are aware of the robbery and everyone else is being told about the incident if they didn’t see it on their own,” another source told us. “The first question from Kim and Kris was if anyone was hurt. They were genuinely concerned about that. They are relieved nothing more happened from the robbery. Kim and Kris would have been devastated had anything worse happened.” We’re glad to hear no one was hurt, and that the family are thinking of others during this time.

This unfortunate incident comes in the midst of major breakthroughs in Kim’s Paris robbery investigation. Just yesterday, Jan. 9, French police arrested 17 people they believe are tied to Kim’s Oct. 3, 2016 robbery where she was gagged, bound, and held at gunpoint while five masked men got away with her $4 million, 20-carat diamond engagement ring and millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

Then, a shocking new report emerged Jan. 10: Out of the 17 people arrested and taken in for questioning in relation to Kim’s robbery, two of the individuals were revealed. Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, were identified as the limo drivers and brothers who drove Kim around Paris during Fashion Week when the robbery occurred, according to the Associated Press. According to the photo evidence, it appears that Kim has known the brothers for quite some time. Police are reportedly questioning the brothers, because they have reason to believe they could have fed information to the robbers. WOW.

As you may know, the 17 suspects were found in the Paris and French suburbs and were brought in for questioning by police in the early hours of Jan. 9, a Paris prosecutor confirmed to CNN. The suspects detained are between the ages of 23 and 73, according to the prosecutor, and three of the 17 suspects are reported to be women. Police tracked down the suspects in question, by tapping phones and testing DNA from the duct tape used to attack Kim, according to multiple reports. We will keep you updated as new developments are made in Kim’s robbery investigation.

