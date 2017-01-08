Debbie Reynolds’ Bruised Face: HBO Documentary Reveals Shocking Injury After Scary Fall

Courtesy of HBO

The eagerly-anticipated HBO documentary, ‘Bright Lights,’ revealed so many intimate details of the lives of its late subjects — Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds — including one very scary moment when dear Debbie bruised her face after taking a nasty fall.

HBO’s documentary Bright Lights told the unbelievably beautiful story of actresses Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, the mother and daughter who died within one day of each other last month and were buried together on Jan. 6. While there were so many laughs to be had during the documentary, which premiered on Jan. 7, there were also tears. One particularly shocking moment was when we saw Debbie, in her early 80s at the time, appear on screen with a deeply bruised face.

The injury occurred when Debbie, who “was successful in amassing the world’s biggest collection of movie memorabilia,” according to her son, Todd Fisher, was preparing for an auction she had to set up in order to sell off some of her prized items to offset the debt she had accrued buying them all. Poor Debbie fell on the floor at her home, which caused the shocking bruise on her face. “Unfortunately, my mother just fell because she was dizzy walking into her bathroom,” Todd said. “When we saw her, we were all in horror, because we were like, ‘Wait a second, you could have broke your neck and be dead right now.'”

“But the subject never came up to cancel the auction,” Todd continued. “I suspect she’s going to show up to the parties and pretend like nothing happened, which is what she does so well.” Debbie herself shook it off fabulously in a clip where she jokes about just doing an interview with her hand in front of her face.

