Image Courtesy of TLC

Meri Brown broke down into tears while talking about her daughter Mariah being gay, in a sneak peek for the Jan. 8 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’ The entire family was getting emotional after Mariah made her shocking confession. Click to watch!

Meri Brown, 45, is having a tough time on this week’s episode of Sister Wives. In a sneak peek clip, which was released by TLC ahead of the Jan. 8 show, she can be seen crying about her daughter Mariah Brown, 21, being gay. She begins, “When I had Mariah, I had this cute little girl. I just always expected that she would grow up, meet a guy, get married, have kids,” while getting visibly more emotional. Mariah came out during the Jan. 1 episode, making the brave announcement in front of her father Kody Brown, biological mother Meri, and her moms through polygamy, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. CLICK TO WATCH HERE.

Meri continued to vent, saying, “I always wanted to have a son. I always just kind of thought, ‘Well, ya know, since I never had a son, I’ll be able to kind of adopt Mariah’s husband into kind of being a son.’ And I looked forward to seeing who that was gonna be, you know? And that’s not gonna happen.” Luckily, Meri and Mariah had a great support system to get them through the trying time.

Robyn even encouraged Meri to accept all aspects of her daughter. “I don’t know — they could sit there and be ‘sister wives’ without the guy! That’s kinda how I see it,” she joked, which even got Meri to crack a smile. While fighting back tears, Robyn added, “I sit here and I visualize Mariah coming home with someone who she absolutely loves and adores. And I know that once Meri processes through this, she’ll see it, too.”

It’s definitely been a journey for the family, after Mariah revealed that she did everything she could to fight her feelings. Meri eventually came around, voicing her newfound perspective in the latest issue of PEOPLE, saying, “I’m so proud of her for having the strength.” Here’s to a brighter future together!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the emotional sneak peek clip? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.