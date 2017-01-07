Selena Gomez Ready To Perform Again After Rehab? See Her Cryptic Instagram Pic

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Selena Gomez shared a cryptic Instagram pic on Jan. 7, where she holds a microphone and shows off her edgy manicure. The caption read, ‘Vente pa’ ca,’ giving fans hope for an epic comeback! Is the singer ready to perform again after rehab?

Selena Gomez, 24, knows how to send hearts racing! The singer shared a cryptic post to her Instagram account on Jan. 7, where she can be seen holding a microphone while flaunting her perfectly polished nails. It reads, “Vente pa’ ca,” which means “come here,” in Spanish. Fans are already going back and forth with theories of what her message means, but they’re definitely all hoping that she’s preparing for an epic comeback! Sel has been taking it easy, ever since announcing that she was battling with depression and other side effects due to her chronic lupus flare ups. She even checked herself into rehab in early Sept., so is she ready to grace the stage?

Vente pa' ca A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 7, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

“Vente pa’ ca” is also a song by Ricky Martin & Maluma, so maybe she just loves that jam! Selena has been focusing on her health and well-being for a while, even taking a 90-day break from using her phone. Clearly, it was just the “refreshing” medicine she needed after getting out of rehab. Selena is also looking happier and healthier than ever these days, recently living it up for NYE 2017. She took to social media with a pic of her squad, posing for the camera in the snow. Prior to that, the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer stopped by Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 24, making it an unforgettable Christmas Eve for 14 sick kids.

After her lengthy hiatus, Selena recently managed to sign a $10 million deal to become the face of Coach. On top of that, she’ll likely be attending the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Awards, since she was nominated for Best Female Artist of the Year! Selanators even earned their own nod, for being the best Fan Army! We’ve definitely got our fingers crossed for some big surprises.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Selena is trying to say with her cryptic post?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.