Ooh la la! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner flaunted major PDA after a grueling workout at the gym on Jan. 6, proving they’re going strong — literally! The two couldn’t keep their hands off each other, shortly after they made their romance Instagram official. See the pics!

Joe Jonas, 27, and Sophie Turner, 20, were spotted hand-in-hand after exiting the gym in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, looking happier than ever! It’s clear the two had a grueling workout, since they both were sweaty in their active-wear ensembles. The Game Of Thrones starlet seemed to be very comfortable around her beau, going makeup free while showering him with affection. Joe was definitely loving every second of it, laughing heartily as Sophie cuddled closer. She even gave the DNCE heartthrob a kiss on the hand, making fans swoon everywhere. SEE THE PDA PICS.

Sophie and Joe recently made their romance Instagram official on Jan. 2, by sharing an adorable photo of their Miami vacation. This was her FIRST ever pic of the singer on her social media page, so fans knew it meant something. The pic captioned, “Miami daze,” showed Joe admiring the ocean view on a boat, with a cigar in hand. Although the pair remained hush-hush about the status of their relationship for some time, it’s clear they’re easing into going public. As if that’s not cute enough, the two were reportedly spotted at the popular cocktail bar, Baby Jane on Dec. 29, where they held hands the entire time, according to Page Six. TOO cute!

The two also spent Thanksgiving weekend together, dressed to impress while coupling up for a romantic wedding, Nov. 26. Joe and Sophie had a total blast, posing for epic photo booth pics at the ceremony’s reception. On top of that, Joe’s brother Nick Jonas, 24, even joined the celebration, making it a family affair. The pair was first spotted canoodling at the MTV European Music Awards in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Nov. 6, and it’s all been history from there!

