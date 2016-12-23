Valerie Fairman: ’16 & Pregnant’ Star Engaged To Boyfriend Before Death? His Sister Speaks

Courtesy of Instagram

So sad! Late ’16 & Pregnant’ star Valerie Fairman had finally found love during her turbulent final months with her beloved boyfriend Russ Bosi. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details from his sister Alicia on whether or not they were engaged to be married before her sudden death Dec. 22.

Valerie Fairman‘s tragic final months before her apparent fatal overdose Dec. 22 were filled with ups and downs with boyfriend Russ Bosi. But at one point, the couple had decided to get married. “Valerie tried telling him she was pregnant months ago, but that turned out to be false. Russ did post on Facebook around summer that they were engaged,” Russ Bosi’s sister Alicia tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Both Russ, 22, and Valerie’s social media accounts show the couple kissing, cuddling and so very much in love.

“When Russ visited in September, he and Valerie weren’t engaged at that time. I think it was an, ‘I love you, we’re engaged,’ and when someone was mad, one of them would break it off,” Alicia tells us. “It was back and forth, I never took it seriously. I really hope she wasn’t pregnant when she passed, that would be horrible.” OMG, we hope that isn’t the case. That would make this tragic situation even more heartbreaking.

The former 16 & Pregnant star passed away from an apparent drug overdose after battling addiction issues for years. The 23-year-old was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend’s home in Coatesville, PA. An autopsy is pending to determine her exact cause of death at such a young age. Russ wasn’t with Valerie at the time, because he decided to seek treatment for his own substance abuse issues.

“One of his friends just messaged me that Russ is in rehab in Chester, PA. right now. The friend said Russ is doing well and will be going to a recovery house when he finishes,” Alicia adds. Since he’s trying to get sober, finding out that the woman he loved has died has to be a difficult blow. “He has professionals helping him deal with the emotions and he’s in good hands,” she assures us. That’s a relief!

