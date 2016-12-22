Valerie Fairman: Did ’16 & Pregnant’ Fame Lead To Addiction & Death? Expert Speaks

Courtesy of Twitter

Is Valerie Fairman’s sudden rise to fame to blame for her tragic death? To gain some perspective, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY spoken with a addiction expert about the potentially negative influence of ’16 & Pregnant.’ Check it out!

Hollywood is full of stories on how fame can change a person, especially one who launches into the biz at a young age. Valerie Fairman, 23, was just a teenager when she joined season 2 of 16 & Pregnant, a decision that could have lead to her heartbreaking death, according to an expert. “Fame at such a young age can certainly lead to addiction,” Doug Caine, director of Sober Champion, who has never treated Valerie, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Just a young chick tryna make it 😊😍 pic.twitter.com/ZyRjwRKRIE — Valerie Fairman (@uuknoiit) October 12, 2016

Taking a look back at the reality star’s checkered history, it’s clear that she ran into a lot of trouble with the law since her time on TV. Valerie had been arrested multiple times for different reasons, ranging from using a fake ID to resisting an officer’s orders. The teen star, who had dabbled with drugs for years, was also arrested for prostitution in 2015. Doug explains that this type of behavior isn’t that uncommon amongst young teens who rise to fame almost overnight.

“If such a person, who’s personality has not yet fully formed, has any predisposition towards substance dependency, unaddressed traumas, or mental disease, it’s highly likely that placing that person under spotlight without adequate support will lead to increased substance abuse and a much higher likelihood of overdose,” elaborates Doug. “The producers put her on TV pregnant at the age of 15, and after that, as if by magic, she uses drugs, goes to rehab, and faces arrests. If you don’t see the cause and effect you are intentionally closing your eyes.” So sad!

HollywoodLifers, do you think fame lead to Valerie’s tragic death? Or was it something else?

