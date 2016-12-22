Courtesy of Lifetime

After weeks of competition, ups and downs, and lots of surprises, the judges crowned the winner of ‘Project Runway’ season 15! Read on for our recap of what went down on the finale episode, but beware — SPOILERS ahead so stop reading if you don’t want to know!

The Project Runway finale is finally here and the designers pick up where they left off after their critique from the judges. They are given $500 and head to Mood, where they all aim to polish their collections so that they’re more cohesive — and if Roberi doesn’t win the competition I sincerely hope Michael Kors decides to cast him in his next fragrance campaign. He always makes me laugh.



How Erin Robertson Handled The Haters On ‘Project Runway’ — Post-Show Interview

Laurence decides to polish her little romper, and I’m so glad she didn’t decide to totally scratch it because it is one of my fave pieces. Rik really seems to be working with the judges messages, while Roberi is having a harder time letting go of his confusion. Erin is creating a textile and plans to rework her flowing frock.

In all the craziness leading up to the runway show, Tim Gunn comes in and calls all the designers over, getting a bit emotional as he compliments their design skills and their character — it’s such a sweet moment, and Roberi sums it up perfectly when he says: “Tim is amazing.”



Celebs At New York Fashion Week — Zendaya & More

After their last day in the workroom, the designers finally head to New York Fashion Week as they take in the scene and it seems so surreal to watch them head backstage ahead of the show — it is the calm before the storm. While most of the designers are still making last-minute decisions, Rik is cool, calm and collected. Roberi is thrown through a loop when one of his models is a no-show and he has to fit another girl, while Laurence is dealing with a last-minute rip in the back of one of her skirts. It wouldn’t be Project Runway without a make-it-work moment.

Zendaya is the guest judge for the finale and makes her entrance with Heidi, Nina and Zac.

Rik is the first designer to send his collection down the runway and he really managed to transform it and pull it together in such a cohesive way.

Laurence’s collection is so effortless and chic and really elevates the whole vibe of the runway. The intricate details really set the looks apart — what an amazing show.

Roberi is up next and, like Rik, I’m impressed with how cohesive everything looks as it comes down the runway. Roberi is so talented and his pieces really reflect who he is as a designer.

Erin closes out the show with her colorful collection and I love all of the detailing she included, while still staying true to her signature that we saw early on in the competition. It had a funky, youthful vibe that we’ve come to expect from her.

The collections are all so different but so amazing — I do not envy the judges.

“Congratulations, I’m just very proud of you and I’m very happy that you are our final four,” Zac tells the designers.

Nina and Zac were both impressed with Rik’s first look, a mod black mini that he made the day before the show. Although the embroidered denim pieces were the most polarizing, the judges praise him for really making it cohesive. Sometimes taking a step back is the best thing you can do when you’re so closely attached to your work.

“There were a lot of exciting things in your show,” Heidi tells Roberi. There’s no denying the fact that he’s insanely talented, and it was so great to see Nina and Zac praise his collection, too. At this point I think it is going to be between Roberi and Erin.

“You really gave us a fashion show today,” Heidi tells Erin. Although the judges say there are things she needs to work on, overall they love the vibe and creativity her collection exuded as it came down the runway. “We love your work. It’s been really wonderful to have you,” Nina tells her.

“For sure yours was the most wearable,” Zac tells Laurence. Nina calls out Laurence’s amazing tailoring but at the same time says she wishes there was more of it incorporated throughout the collection.

As the judges deliberate, I do agree with Nina about Laurence’s collection. While I appreciate the light approach she took to creating her line, it was missing her signature detailing that always seems to take her looks to another level — one that the other designers hardly were able to reach. She really could’ve done something spectacular and I understand why they expected more from her — but there’s no denying the fact that she has a strong career ahead of her.

Nina says she still doesn’t know who Rik is as a designer. While I love Rik and think he totally deserved to make it to fashion week, he isn’t going to take home the title.

“To me, she’s the full package,” Zac says about Erin. Her collection was young and fun and had a very Jeremy Scott vibe — while it isn’t for everyone, it was certainly creative and cool.

He’s gonna pull out pretty dresses with an interesting technique,” Zac says about Roberi. The judges rave about his collection. “Incredible point of view,” Nina says. From the way he manipulated the fabric to the fit of his dresses, Roberi’s looks felt incredibly wearable, luxe, and chic.

I’ve loved both Erin and Roberi throughout the season for completely different reasons. Based on the runway show, I almost wanted the win to go to Roberi but I’m still happy when Erin is named the winner.

What did you think of the outcome of the finale? Are you happy that Erin Robertson is named the winner of Project Runway season 15?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.