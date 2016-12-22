Lucy Hale Tells Off Hacker Who Released Her Nude Photos — ‘Kiss My Ass’

Splash News

Shut ’em down! Lucy Hale was the latest A-list star to have her intimate photos hacked from her cell phone, and she’s got a SCATHING message for the perpetrator! The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress took to Twitter with a lengthy response on Dec. 22, telling the hacker to ‘kiss my ass!’

Lucy Hale, 27, means business. The Pretty Little Liars star has already recruited a legal team after a site called Celeb Jihad published nude photos of her bare breasts on Dec. 21. Now, she’s breaking her silence on being the latest A-list star to be victimized by hackers. “Well, I wasn’t going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth…I’m going to say something,” she wrote via Twitter on Dec. 22. “Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine.” Way to go, girl!

She continued, “It’s truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed. Thank you for all the sweet, supportive message I’ve been receiving. It was a much-needed reminder that I’m surrounded by so much love. I appreciate you all very much. And to whoever did this…kiss my ass.” Lucy’s lawyer, Marty Singer, has already reportedly sent a threatening letter to the website, letting them know she’s intending to sue. She claims someone hacked into her phone and obtained the images illegally, showing her breasts, nipples and identifiable tattoo to the world.

Celeb Jihab is a soft core porn site that’s got a reputation for leaking suggestive celebrity pics. The page has since taken down the photos of the PLL star, replacing them with photo-shopped images. Sadly, Lucy isn’t the first to experience the embarrassment. Earlier this year, Emma Watson‘s lawyers were reportedly able to have her risqué photos taken down from the site, after recruiting legal help. Hopefully, this awful trend comes to an end soon and justice is served!

HollywoodLifers, are you proud of Lucy’s response to this madness? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.