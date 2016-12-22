Courtesy of Instagram

Say it ain’t so! ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star ‘Lil Scrappy dumped his fiancée Bambi Benson after she asked him to change his partying ways, according to a shocking new report. On top of that, he was recently spotted at a Miami strip club, thirsting over a blonde dancer!

This tea is TOO hot to handle. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars ‘Lil Scrappy, 32, and Bambi Benson, 30, have called it quits after she asked him to curb his playboy lifestyle, according to MediaTakeOut. Instead of acquiescing to her wishes, he allegedly ditched his fiancée instead! Adding fuel to the rumors, Scrappy was reportedly spotted leaving a Miami strip club on Dec. 20, after having a few beverages. In MTO‘s newly released clip, he talks a big game, before a blonde dancer flirts with him. She tells Scrappy to stop acting up, saying “you too pretty, dawg.” He coyly responds, “I like the way you call me pretty. The way you walk away makes me feel so good!”

We can’t imagine Scrappy without the Bam! However, it may be something we have to grow accustomed to, since their breakup will allegedly play out in the upcoming season of the hit VH1 show. On the plus side, Bambi has still been rocking her gorgeous diamond sparkler occasionally on social media, but it’s allegedly to save face! We’re hoping he didn’t mess up a good thing, since she’s definitely been his ride-or-die. The rapper-turned-reality star was arrested in Sept., and she even saved the day by bailing him out as soon as possible!

After Scrappy’s short time behind bars, he took to Instagram with a sweet message praising his leading lady. He wrote, “Yeah bih my boo ain’t gone let me stay in no jail lol I had to do a all nighter and half a day for my bs but we good love y’all b blessed and man I love @adizthebam.” Fans have definitely been looking forward to Bambi and Scrappy’s star-studded wedding, especially after he popped the question on the season five finale. Fingers crossed!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bambi and Scrappy are working things out? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.