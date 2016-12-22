Blac Chyna Refuses To Apologize To Rob & The Kardashians After Split

REX/Shutterstock

#SorryNotSorry! Blac Chyna is refusing to apologize to Rob Kardashian and his entire family, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, following the engaged couple’s nasty breakup. Read all the shocking details, right here!

Blac Chyna, 28, is NOT backing down! “Chyna thinks Rob [Kardashian] and his family have a lot of nerve if they think she needs to apologize for anything that she’s done in this relationship,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “What should she be sorry for? Getting Rob out of his cave and bringing him into the light? Giving him a daughter? Helping him lose weight? Getting him a reality show?” All good points.

Granted, the bootylicious reality star has done A LOT of good for Rob, 29, but lately, their relationship feels a little unhealthy. Now that baby Dream Kardashian has entered the picture, SHE needs to be the center of attention, not their he-said she-said BS. Rob and Blac have gone round and round with cheating allegations, screaming matches, and alleged fights. Not a healthy environment for a newborn. Blac is already an amazing mother to Dream and King Cairo, so maybe her fiancé’s family should cut her some slack since she JUST gave birth!

Despite all the drama, Blac feels she’s always been there for Rob when he needed her the most. “Rob’s family should be bowing down to hear for saving their son’s life,” the insider continues. Rob‘s the one who admitted to having issues, and has since gotten from Chyna. She’s so proud of their shared accomplishments, and thinks her behavior and attitude are completely fine. She’s not changing or apologizing.” Knowing how hard the Kardashians have been fighting against her this Christmas, waving a white flag for their end might be next to impossible. Both parties are too proud to say sorry!

HollywoodLifers, is Blac in the wrong, or in the right? Should she apologize to Rob’s family or not?

