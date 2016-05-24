Chewbacca Mom: Shop Hilarious ‘Star Wars’ Accessories For Both Kids And Adults

Candace Payne, aka Chewbacca Mom, created a massive craze over all things ‘Star Wars’ thanks to the viral video she posted of herself rocking a Chewbacca mask while simultaneously cracking herself up. But Candace doesn’t have to have ALL the fun — get your very own Chewie mask right here!

The Internet fell in love with Candace Payne after a video of her wearing a Chewbacca mask — and being BEYOND excited about it — went viral. And honestly, we’ve never seen someone so unbelievably happy about, well, anything before! Find out what all the fuss is about by purchasing the EXACT mask Candace wears in the video — or tons of other fun accessories inspired by Star Wars. Whether you’re 2 years old or 92 years old, there’s no question these creative goodies will put a smile on your face — after all, it sure worked for Candace!

Shop Chewbacca Mom's Exact Look Star Wars The Force Awakens Chewbacca Electronic Mask

In her video, Candace wears a Star Wars The Force Awakens Chewbacca Electronic Mask and she is totally and utterly in love with it! Not only does this particular Chewie mask have an authentic, movie-like appearance, but it also makes Chewie’s signature noises and moves WITH your own mouth to give the wearer the full Chewbacca experience.

Candace went absolutely wild over this hilarious device but it can also be worn by children since it features adjustable straps. But if you want to take your Chewbacca look a bit further, or even if masks just aren’t your thing but you still want to dress up like your favorite wookiee, give this T-shirt a try. Even better, the Star Wars “I am Chewbacca Costume T-Shirt” is available in all adult sizes!

And if you love the Chewbacca t-shirt, have your baby match your themed look in the Chewbacca Infant Baby Romper Bodysuit. This adorable onesie is literally everything your baby needs to channel their inner wookiee! For Chewbacca super fans, there’s also incredibly fuzzy slippers that resemble Chewie’s face (available in all sizes), a Chewbacca Furry Costume Hoodie Sweatshirt (cozy enough to sleep in), and even a Chewbacca winter hat — who knew these items even existed?

Wait until Candice hears about all these other amazing Chewbacca products — do we sense more videos in the works? After all, the Star Wars enthusiast even appeared with talkshow host James Corden, 37, in a hilarious NEW video where she drives the comedian to work — with her Chewbacca mask on of course!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers – do you love Chewbacca Mom’s mask? Would YOU sport one of these hilarious accessories?