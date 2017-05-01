Worst Dressed At The 2017 Met Ball — See The Red Carpet’s Biggest Fails

Tom Ford attends The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA – May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Katy Perry attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Ashley & Mary Kate Olsen attend the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Madonna attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lily Collins attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Claire Danes attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Lily Aldridge attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Thandie Newton attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Jourdan Dunn attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Zoe Kravitz attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock

Carly Steel attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Helen Lasichanh attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lisa Love attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Sofia De Betak attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Kim Kardashian in Vivienne Westwood, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Selena Gomez in Coach, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner in Versace, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Gigi Hadid in Tommy Hilfiger, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Hadid in Alexander Wang, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

(REX/Shutterstock)

Hailey Baldwin in Carolina Herrera, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner in La Perla, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Rihanna in Commes des Garcons, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Jlo in Valentino, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Gisele Bundchen in Stella McCartney, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ruby Rose in Burberry, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Miranda Kerr in Oscar de la Renta, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Hudson in Stella McCartney attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Elle Fanning in Miu Miu attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Mary J. Blige in La Perla, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Ashley Graham in H&M attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Solange Knowles in Thom Browne, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Mandy Moore in Michael Kors attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Paris Jackson attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Stella Maxwell in H&M, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kerry Washington in Michael Kors attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Roberts in Diane von Furstenberg, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Janelle Monae in Ralph & Russo, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Dakota Johnson in Gucci, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Halle Berry in Versace attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lena Dunham in Elizabeth Kennedy, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Chastain in Prada, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Julianne Moore in Calvin Klein & Chopard jewelry, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Katie Holmes in Zac Posen, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Serena Williams in Versace attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Katy Perry in Maison Margiela, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Allison Williams in Diane Von Furstenberg,

attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Zendaya attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Candace Swanepoel in Topshop, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Emily Ratajowski in Marc Jacobs, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Behati Prinsloo in Topshop, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Adriana Lima in Alberta Ferretti, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Rose Byrne in Ralph Lauren, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Emmy Rossum in Carolina Herrera attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Amy Schumer in Zac Posen, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Daisy Ridley in Oscar De La Renta, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Joan Smalls in Topshop, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Leslie Mann in Chanel, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Naomi Watts in Stella McCartney attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Laura Dern in Gabriela Hearst, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Taylor Hill in Carolina Herrera, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

La La Anthony in Thai Nguyen Atelier, shows off her dress ahead of the Met Gala on May 1, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Brie Larson in Chanel, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sistine Stallone attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Karlie Kloss in Carolina Herrera, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Sarah Paulson in Prada, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Doutzen attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Gwynth Paltrow in Calvin Klein, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Reese Witherspoon in Mugler, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Celine Dion in Versace, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Rita Ora in Marchesa, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Courtney Love in Marc Jacobs, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Alexa Chung in Diane von Furstenberg, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kate Bosworth in Tory Burch, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Frances Bean Cobain in Marc Jacobs, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Salma Hayek in Balenciaga, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

Katie Lee attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Laura Osnes in Christian Siriano, attends the The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on

Lily James in Burberry, attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between on May 1, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

(REX/Shutterstock)