Wimbledon 2015 â€” PICS

The Prime Minister of Canada celebrates Canada Day on July 01, 2015. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Serena Williams attends the Wimbledon Champions Dinner at The Guildhall on July 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Serena Williams of the United States plays a backhand in her Ladies Singles Quarter Final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a forehand in her Ladies Singles Quarter Final match against Serena Williams of the United States during day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning her Ladies Singles Quarter Final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand in her Ladies Singles Quarter Final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts in her Ladies Singles Quarter Final match against Serena Williams of the United States during day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Serena Williams of the United States reacts in her Ladies Singles Quarter Final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts in her Ladies Singles Quarter Final match against Serena Williams of the United States during day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Serena Williams of the United States serves in her Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round match against Venus Williams of the United States during day seven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a forehand in her Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during day seven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays backhand in her Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day seven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Serena Williams of the United States reacts in her LadiesÂ' Singles Third Round match against Heather Watson of Great Britain during day five of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Serena Williams of the United States hits a forehand in her LadiesÂ's Singles first round match against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia during day one of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Venus Williams of the United States celebrates winning her Ladies’ Singles first round match against Madison Brengle of the United States during day one of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Carrie Brownstein (L) and Taylor Schilling attend Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration powered by Samsung Galaxy on August 23, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Variety)

Taylor Schilling attends the Theory fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 at Spring Studios on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Taylor Schilling attends the ‘Orange Is The New Black’ season two premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on May 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Taylor Schilling attends Variety Awards Studio – Day 1 at the Leica Gallery and Store on November 20, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Variety)

Taylor Schilling attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 3, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Taylor Schilling attends the 18th Annual Webby Awards on May 19, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Taylor Schilling attends the 2015 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Caitlin Fitzgerald (L) and Taylor Schilling attend the Thakoon fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Taylor Schilling attends the PETER PILOTTO for Target launch event on February 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Target)

Taylor Schilling and Editor in Chief, Marie Claire Anne Fulenwider attend The Weinstein Company & Netflix’s 2014 Golden Globes After Party presented by Bombardier, FIJI Water, Lexus, Laura Mercier, Marie Claire And Yucaipa Films at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

Taylor Schilling and Carrie Brownstein attend the 10th Annual Global Women’s Rights Awards at Pacific Design Center on May 18, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

Taylor Schilling attends the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Taylor Schilling attends the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Taylor Schilling attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)