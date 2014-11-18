Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder out in NYC September 11, 2016 (SplashNews)

Jaden Smith ‘The Divergent Series: Allegiant’ film premiere, New York, America – 14 Mar 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Jaden Smith Delivers gifts to a safe house on December 21, 2015. (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jaden Smith on November 6, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith & Kendall Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith (Courtesy of Instagram)

Willow Smith (Courtesy of Twitter)

Willow Smith (Courtesy of Twitter)

Willow Smith (Courtesy of Twitter)

Willow Smith (Courtesy of Twitter)

Willow Smith (Courtesy of Twitter)

Willow Smith (Courtesy of Twitter)

Willow Smith (Courtesy of Twitter)

Actor Jaden Smith and actress Willow Smith arrive at Nickelodeon’s 26th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 23, 2013 in Los Angeles, California (Getty)

Actor Jaden Smith and actress Willow Smith arrive at Nickelodeon’s 26th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 23, 2013 in Los Angeles, California (Getty)

Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Trey Smith attend Columbia Pictures and Mercedes-Benz Present the US Red Carpet Premiere of AFTER EARTH at Ziegfeld Theatre on May 29, 2013 in New York City (Getty)

Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Trey Smith attend Columbia Pictures and Mercedes-Benz Present the US Red Carpet Premiere of AFTER EARTH at Ziegfeld Theatre on May 29, 2013 in New York City (Getty)

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith attends the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Getty)

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City (Getty)

Actor Jaden Smith (L) and singer Willow Smith arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Actors Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ – Red Carpet at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

ctors Jaden Smith, Jennifer Lawrence and Willow Smith attend premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ – Red Carpet at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California (Getty)

Actress Willow Smith (L) and actor Jaden Smith arrive at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy brunch presented by MAC Viva Glam at a private residency on January 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Willow Smith, Jan. 21 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Reality star Kendall Jenner and actor Jaden Smith spotted out for a hike with friends in Malibu, California on April 4, 2015. Kendall and Jaden had fun taking pictures of the paparazzi as they made their way down the trail. (FameFlynet)

Reality star Kendall Jenner and actor Jaden Smith spotted out for a hike with friends in Malibu, California on April 4, 2015. Kendall and Jaden had fun taking pictures of the paparazzi as they made their way down the trail. (FameFlynet)

Reality star Kendall Jenner and actor Jaden Smith spotted out for a hike with friends in Malibu, California on April 4, 2015. Kendall and Jaden had fun taking pictures of the paparazzi as they made their way down the trail. (FameFlynet)

Jaden Smith goes to TopShop on April 07, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith, April 11, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith wears a flower-band on his head as he attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio (PacificCoastNews)

Jaden Smith attends Day 1 of the second weekend of The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 17, 2015 (FameFlynet)

Jaden Smith attends Day 1 of the second weekend of The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 17, 2015 (FameFlynet)

Jaden Smith & Mecca Kelani, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith & Mecca Kelani, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith & Mecca Kelani, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith & Mecca Kelani, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith & Mecca Kelani, May 17, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jaden Smith (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jaden Smith (Courtesy of Twitter)

Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder attend the Gypsy Sport – fashion show during Spring 2016 MADE Fashion Week at Milk Studios on September 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder attend the Gypsy Sport – fashion show during Spring 2016 MADE Fashion Week at Milk Studios on September 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder attend the Gypsy Sport – fashion show during Spring 2016 MADE Fashion Week at Milk Studios on September 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder attend the Gypsy Sport – fashion show during Spring 2016 MADE Fashion Week at Milk Studios on September 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Jaden Smith spotted out and about around Soho, with his new girlfriend Sarah Snyder, in New York, on September 15 2015.(FameFlyNet)

Jaden Smith spotted out and about around Soho, with his new girlfriend Sarah Snyder, in New York, on September 15 2015.(FameFlyNet)

Jaden Smith & girlfriend Sarah Snyder attend the Kanye West x Adidas fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 on September 16, 2015 in New York City.

Jaden Smith attends RL Grime “Summerstage” concert located at Central Park in New York City. September 17, 2015

Jaden Smith attends RL Grime “Summerstage” concert located at Central Park in New York City. September 17, 2015

Brad Pitt and adopted son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt take a water boat from Marco Polo Airport in Venice ahead of the 65th Venice Film Festival on August 26, 2008 in Venice Italy. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Singer Gwen Stefani and her son Kingston arriving on a flight at JFK airport in New York City, New York on July 24, 2012. (FameFlynet)

Willow Smith arrives at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards at the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2012.(FameFlynet)

Actress Angelina Jolie enjoyed a stroll with her children while on a trip to New Orleans, Louisiana on March 11, 2012. The mother of six held her daughters Zahar and Vivienneâs hands while her son Pax strolled a few steps ahead while out in town (FameFlynet)