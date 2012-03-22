Introducing One Direction — Everything You Need To Know About The Hot Boy Band

One Direction performs onstage at the 2012 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 31, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

You’ve heard the name, but who exactly is the band One Direction and where did they come from? Click through these pics and find out! It seems like the British boy band, One Direction, became an overnight sensation in United States, with its debut album — Up All Night — rocketing to #1 on the U.S. Billboard charts this last week. However, the group has actually been huge across the pond since it was formed by Simon Cowell on the British version of The X Factor in 2010. We love that the five boys started out as solo artists on the show and were melded into one group (hence “One Direction”), which means they each can actually sing, in addition, to the fact they have their own unique styles. (You won’t be seeing them in matching outfits anytime soon!) Get to know the five members of One Direction — Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson — because they’ve landed in America and are here to stay!

Harry Styles, 18, grew up in Chesire, England and considers Elvis Presley to be one of his biggest idols. The handsome teen raised eyebrows when he briefly dated English TV personality, Caroline Flack, who is 15 years older than him!

Zayn Malik, 19, grew up in Bradford, England with three sisters. He also caused quite the controversy when he dated fellow The X Factor contestant, Rebecca Ferguson, for four months, since she’s six years older than him. These guys sure love older ladies!

Louis Tomlinson, 20, also grew up in England along with four younger sisters. He currently lives with his band member, Harry, and is dating a Hollister model named Eleanor Calder.

Niall Horan, 18, is Irish and a talented guitarist, who says Michael Buble is someone to whom he looks up.