Michael McGee, 5, poses with an Easter bunny during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April,17, 2017. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are set to host the official annual Easter egg roll at the White House.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Barack Obama helps a little boy roll his egg to the finish line during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 9, 2012, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. In the background, at left are Malia Obama and Sasha Obama. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Barack Obama, daughter Sasha, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia walk from the White House across Lafayette Park on their way to church at St John’s Episcopal Church

President Obama and family attend Easter Sunday Mass at St John’s Episcopal Church, Washington DC, America – 31 Mar 2013 (Rex Features via AP Images)

President Barack Obama leans over to talk to his daughters Malia, center, and Sasha at the start of the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

President Barack Obama’s daughters Sasha Obama, 8, center, and Malia Obama, 11, right, are seen during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 5, 2010.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

First Lady Michelle Obama, U.S. President Barack Obama, daughter Sasha, Michele’s mother Marian Robinson, daughter Malia and the Easter Bunny

President Barack Obama and First Family attend the 2011 White House Easter Egg Roll, Washington DC, America – 25 Apr 2011

(Rex Features via AP Images)

President Barack Obama, standing right, and first lady Michelle Obama, standing rear left, watch as their daughters Sasha, left, and Malia, second left, roll Easter Eggs at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

United States first lady Michelle Obama (R) gives encouragement to her daughter Malia Obama (3rd R) and other children

President Barack Obama and First Family attend the 2011 White House Easter Egg Roll, Washington DC, America – 25 Apr 2011 (Rex Features via AP Images)

United States President Barack Obama

President Barack Obama and First Family attend the 2011 White House Easter Egg Roll, Washington DC, America – 25 Apr 2011 (Rex Features via AP Images)

US President Barack Obama with children taking part in the Easter Egg roll

President Barack Obama and First Family attend the 2011 White House Easter Egg Roll, Washington DC, America – 25 Apr 2011

(Rex Features via AP Images)

First Lady Michelle Obama and US President Barack Obama

President Barack Obama and First Family attend the 2011 White House Easter Egg Roll, Washington DC, America – 25 Apr 2011 (Rex Features via AP Images)

First lady Michelle Obama has stickers placed on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt, as her parents Amy and Sgt. Lucas Oppelt, far right, from Indiana, watch during her visit with Wounded Warriors being cared for at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Monday, April 14, 2014. The first lady is participating in a pre-Easter celebration with military families and their children. The Fisher House provides extend stay housing program for family members while their loved ones receiving specialized medical care at Walter Reed. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Barack Obama & Richard Branson

(Courtesy of Jack Brockway/Virgin.com)

Barack Obama

(Courtesy of Jack Brockway/Virgin.com)

Barack Obama

(Courtesy of Jack Brockway/Virgin.com)