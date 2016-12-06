Wendy Williams–PICS

Drew Barrymore in ‘Babes in Toyland’ (Image Courtesy of MGM/REX Shutterstock)

Wendy Williams (REX/Shutterstock)

Wendy Williams (REX/Shutterstock)

Wendy Williams (REX/Shutterstock)

Wendy Williams (REX/Shutterstock)

Wendy Williams (REX/Shutterstock)

Wendy Williams (REX/Shutterstock)

Wendy Williams (REX/Shutterstock)

Desi Lydic and Kenan Thompson in Stan Helsing – 2009 (REX/Shutterstock)

Ron Lester, Amanda Bynes & Kenan Thompson in 2001 for Bogart Backstage: On Tour for a Cure (REX/Shutterstock)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business, Troy Garity, Leonard Earl Howze, Cedric The Entertainer, Eve, Ice Cube, Michael Ealy, Kenan Thompson (REX/Shutterstock)

Kenyan Thompson in Barbershop 2: Back In Business (REX/Shutterstock)

Barbershop 2: Back In Business, Leonard Earl Howze, Troy Garity, Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Michael Ealy, Eve (REX/Shutterstock)

Kenan Thompson as Fat Albert (REX/Shutterstock)

Kenan Thompson, Zachary Levi, Jenny McCarthy, Fran Kranz in Wieners – 2008 (REX/Shutterstock)

The Adventures Of Rocky And Bullwinkle: Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell (REX/Shutterstock)

Kenan Thompson : Wieners – 2008 (REX/Shutterstock)

Diora Baird, Kenan Thompson, Desi Lydic:

Stan Helsing – 2009 (REX/Shutterstock)

Reba McEntire, Kenan Thompson Reba McEntire, left, and Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live perform on stage at the 2010 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tenn (REX/Shutterstock)

Kenan Thompson (REX/Shutterstock)

Fran Kranz, Kenan Thompson, Zachary Levi

Wieners – 2008 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kenan Thompson

They Came Together – 2014 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kenan Thompson

American Museum of Natural History Gala, New York, America – 19 Nov 2015 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kenan Thompson, Carmen Electra and Kel Mitchell

‘Good Burger’ Premiere

July 19, 1997 (REX/Shutterstock)