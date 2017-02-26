Lin-Manuel Miranda before the Oscars on February 26, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Jay-Z & Beyonce at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nicole Kidman and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the stage during The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nicole Kidman at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Harvey Weinstein & Dev Patel at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Beyonce attends The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Dev Patel attends The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nicole Scherzinger at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jay-Z & Beyonce at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Tracee Ellis Ross at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nicole Kidman and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kelsey Grammer at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Petra Nemcova at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Zac Posen at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jay-Z & Beyonce at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kelsey Grammer at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nicole Kidman at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the stage during The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Harvey Weinstein attends The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Georgina Chapman & Lily Weinstein at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Georgina Chapman attends The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Jay-Z attends The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Nicole Kidman and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Harvey Weinstein takes the stage during The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Saroo Bierley at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner on Feb. 25, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Emma Stone stole hearts and earned a Golden Globe nominations for her role in ‘Easy A.’ (REX Shutterstock)

Andrew Garfield first turned heads for his performance in ‘The Social Network.’ (REX Shutterstock)

Ryan Gosling made us swoon for the first time when he took on the role of Noah in ‘The Notebook’ and swept Rachel McAdams’ character off her feet. (REX Shutterstock)

Casey Affleck’s big breakout role came in his brother Ben Affleck’s movie ‘Good Will Hunting.’ (Courtesy of Miramax/REX Shutterstock)

Natalie Portman rose to superstardom when she starred as Padme in ‘Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace’ in 1999. Today, she’s an Oscar winner and nominated in 2017 for ‘Jackie.’ (REX Shutterstock)

Octavia Spencer made us laugh and cry playing the beloved Minny Jackson in ‘The Help,’ which earned the actress her first Oscar. (REX Shutterstock)

Michael Shannon’s performance in ‘8 Mile’ put him on the map. He’s now up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in ‘Nocturnal Animals.’ (REX Shutterstock)

Dev Patel put himself on the map with his incredible performance in 2008’s ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ his first feature film role. He’s back this awards season and nominated for his role in ‘Lion.’ (REX Shutterstock)

Mahershala Ali is the winner of awards season. He’s swept every ceremony because of his amazing performance in ‘Moonlight.’ He’s the perfect leading man, and it’s hard to believe he was just a supporting character on ‘House of Cards.’ (Image Courtesy of Netflix/REX Shutterstock)

Nicole Kidman is one of Hollywood’s greatest actresses. Her breakout role was in 1990 alongside ex Tom Cruise in ‘Days of Thunder.’ Seventeen years later, she’s an Oscar winner and 3-time nominee. (REX Shutterstock)

Viola Davis earned her first Oscar nomination for her role in ‘Doubt,’ and she’s been a household name ever since. The ‘HTGAWM’ star is favored to win Best Supporting Actress for ‘Fences.’ (REX Shutterstock)

Long before she was a 4-time Oscar nominees, Michelle Williams played fan fave Jen Lindley on ‘Dawson’s Creek.’ (REX Shutterstock)