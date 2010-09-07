Nina Dobrev Finally Chooses Between Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder's 'Vampire Diaries' Characters!

Find out if Nina is more into Paul’s Stefan or Ian’s Damon — plus check out these cute new photos of her!

We’re practically counting down the SECONDS until The Vampire Diaries returns for its second season Sept. 9 on The CW — and we’ve got a new set of photos and an interview with Nina Dobrev in Saturday Night magazine to appease our cravings. And what an interview! Nina, 21, finally admits which Salvatore brother she prefers, and the answer might surprise you!”

Nina says she’d date Paul Wesley‘s character, Stefan!

“I would choose the other brother, definitely – or maybe a mixture of the two,” she tells the magazine while talking about Ian Somerhalder‘s character, Damon. “I think both characters have different qualities that are very appealing so it just depends. If you combine them, they make the perfect man because Stefan is committed and sweet and protective and loving, and Damon is spontaneous and crazy and fun and exciting. Every woman has to find that guy who pushes all her buttons, and Damon and Stefan push different buttons for Elena.”

As for the cast’s off-camera behavior, it sounds like they all get along great!

“You’d think we’d get sick of each other by now, but we don’t somehow!” Nina tells the mag. “Everyone is so sweet and supportive and loving and caring for each other. We can’t wait to get back to Atlanta and start filming again.”

