'Vampire Diaries' Vote! Who Should Elena Choose: Stefan Or Damon? And Tell Us Why!

Michael Emerson “Ben Linus” will join his “Lost” co-star Terry O’Quinn in another JJ Abrams produced show about former black ops cops

Are you on Team Stelena or Team Delena? We want to know, once and for all, who deserves to be with Elena?

Fact: Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) are sexy. Another fact: They’ve both got their eye on Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), who bears a disturbing resemblance to their mutual ex, vampire Katherine. We know it might be impossible for you to decide which brother is right for Elena, but unfortunately, we’re making you choose! Should she go with sensitive, brooding Stefan? Or does she belong with dangerous, MORE brooding Damon? Choose wisely!

Meanwhile, here’s what some of you have been saying about the Stelena/Delena debate: