Valentina Sampaino– PICS

Valentina Sampaino (Courtesy of Instagram)

Steven Anthony Lawrence, who played Beans on ‘Even Stevens,’ has most notably been working as one as Santa’s helpers in a mall in California. (REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram)

Lalaine has given up acting since playing Miranda on ‘Lizzie McGuire’ except for a small cameo in ‘Easy A.’ (Courtesy of Disney Channel/Courtesy of Instagram)

Adam Lamberg has gone full Gordo. The former ‘Lizzie McGuire’ star is working at a developmental associate in NYC. (REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram)

Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver, on ‘Hannah Montana,’ got into some legal trouble and was arrested for DUI in 2011. He’s gone on to make music and is fiming the movie ‘Bachelor Lions.’ (REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram)

After playing Chelsea on ‘That’s So Raven,’ Anneliese van der Pol went on to play Belle in Broadway’s ‘Beauty & the Beast.’ She will reprise her role as Chelsea on the ‘That’s So Raven’ spinoff. (Courtesy of Instagram)

When ‘Phil of the Future’ ended, Amy Bruckner, who played Pim, went to NYU and studied human rights and feminist theory. She’s expressed interest in returning to acting. (REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram)

Jennifer Stone, who played Selena Gomez’s BFF Harper on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ has opened an Etsy store and is playwright. (REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram)

Orlando Brown, who played Eddie on ‘That’s So Raven,’ has gotten himself into major legal trouble. He was arrested in 2016 on domestic battery charges. He’s also recently trashed his ‘TSR’ co-star Raven-Symone ever since her spinoff was announced and he wasn’t a part of it. (Courtesy of Disney Channel/Courtesy of Twitter)

Emily Osment is currently playing Gaby on Freeform’s ‘Young & Hungry.’ But she’ll always be Lilly in our hearts! (REX Shutterstock)

A.J. Trauth, a.k.a Twitty on ‘Even Stevens,’ is now married to ‘The Originals’ star Leah Pipes. He’s made a few appearances on TV shows and in short films since ‘Even Stevens.’ (Courtesy of Disney Channel/Courtesy of Instagram)

Moises Arias, who played Rico on ‘Hannah Montana,’ has continued acting in movies like ‘Ben-Hur’ & ‘The Kings of Summer.’ He’s also a photographer and still BFFs with Jaden Smith. (REX Shutterstock)

Since playing Keely on ‘Phil of the Future,’ Aly Michalka went on to star in ‘Hellcats’ and now ‘iZombie.’ She’s still a member of the group Aly & AJ with her sister. (REX Shutterstock)