Tupac — Pics

‘All Eyez On Me’ Trailer (Courtesy of YouTube)

Tupac Shakur attends the “Sunset Park” Premiere on April 23, 1996. (REX/Shutterstock)

Tupac’s mother Afeni Shakur attends the ‘Tupac Resurrection Film Premiere’ in Los Angeles on November 04, 2003. (REX/Shutterstock)

Tupac Shakur. (Getty Images)

Tupac Shakur. (Courtesy of Rolling Stone Magazine)

Tupac Shakur. (Courtesy of Rolling Stone Magazine)

Tupac Shakur. (Courtesy of MTV)

Tupac Shakur. (Courtesy of Death Row Records)

Tupac Shakur. (Courtesy of Vibe Magazine)

Tupac Shakur. (Courtesy of Death Row Records)

Tupac Shakur. (Courtesy of The Source Magazine)

Tupac Shakur. (Courtesy of MTV)

Tupac Shakur. (Courtesy of MTV)

A holographic image of Tupac Shakur is seen performing during day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

A holographic image of Tupac Shakur is seen performing during day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Madame Tussauds Hollywood commemorates Tupac Shakur’s 44th birthday with wax figure on June 15, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood)

Tupac Shakur mugshot, March 08, 1995. (REX/Shutterstock)

Tupac Shakur in ‘Juice’, 1992. (REX/Shutterstock)

Tupac Shakur, ‘Poetic Justice, 1993. (REX/Shutterstock)

Tupac Shakur & Mickey Rourke attend Christies Auction in New York, 1994. (REX/Shutterstock)

Tupac Shakur & Janet Jackson, ‘Poetic Justice, 1993. (REX/Shutterstock)

(Courtesy of Lorna Drew)

(Courtesy of Lorna Drew)

(Courtesy of Lorna Drew)