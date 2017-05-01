Travis Scott’s 25th Birthday Party — Kylie, Kendall & More Attend

Bella Hadid attends Travis Scott’s birthday party on April 30 2017 (FameFlyNet)

Kylie Jenner sits on Travis Scotts lap at his birthday party on April 30, 2017 (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Travis Scott’s birthday party on April 30, 2017 (FameFlyNet)

Travis Scott’s birthday party on April 30, 2017 (FameFlyNet)

Travis Scott’s birthday party on April 30, 2017 (FameFlyNet)

Travis Scott’s birthday party on April 30, 2017 (FameFlyNet)

Travis Scott’s birthday party on April 30, 2017 (FameFlyNet)

Kylie & Kendall Jenner, Jordyn Woods, and Bella Hadid celebrate at Travis Scotts birthday on April 30, 2017. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Travis Scott’s birthday party on April 30, 2017 (FameFlyNet)

Kendall Jenner pose for a topless selfie hile wearing tall orange boots

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner covers the 2016 November cover of Complex (Courtesy of Complex/Sasha Samsonova. Artwork by Takashi Murakami)

Kendall Jenner poses topless for a Calvin Klein ad

(Image Courtesy of Calvin Klein)

Kylie Jenner covers the 2016 November cover of Complex (Courtesy of Complex/Sasha Samsonova. Artwork by Takashi Murakami)

Kendall Jenner shows off her booty as she goes topless for Instagram

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie Jenner Straddles Tyga While Topless In Racy Pic In Honor Of His Birthday (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For ‘Interview Magazine’ (Courtesy of Interview Magazine)

Kylie Jenner covers the 2016 November cover of Complex (Courtesy of Complex/Sasha Samsonova. Artwork by Takashi Murakami)

Kylie Jenner strips for with Tyga for their steamy ‘nsfw’ video (Courtesy of Sasha Samsonova/Vevo)

Kendall Jenner Topless & Eating McDonald's With Gigi Hadid (Courtesy of YouTube)

Kylie Jenner Straddles Tyga While Topless In Racy Pic In Honor Of His Birthday (Courtesy of Instagram)