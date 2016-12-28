Actress Queen Latifah arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

T.I & Tiny attend the ‘Entourage’ film premiere, Los Angeles, America – 01 Jun 2015 (REX Shutterstock)

T.I & Tiny attend the ‘Entourage’ film premiere, Los Angeles, America – 01 Jun 2015 (REX Shutterstock)

T.I & Tiny attend the ‘Entourage’ film premiere, Los Angeles, America – 01 Jun 2015 (REX Shutterstock)

Tiny, April 18, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Heiress Harris, April 11, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

T.I. & Tiny on their daughter’s birthday (Courtesy of Instagram)

T.I. Gushes Over Daughter On 1st B-Day on March 26th, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

T.I. plays with his daughter Heiress on January 5, 2017. (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

T.I & Tiny (Courtesy of Instagram)

T.I & Tiny (REX/Shutterstock)

T.I & Tiny (FameFlyNet)

T.I & Tiny attend the VH1 Big With Entertainment Weekly Awards, Los Angeles, America – 15 Nov 2015 (REX Shutterstock)

T.I & Tiny attend the ‘Ant-Man’ film premiere, Los Angeles, America – 29 Jun 2015 (REX Shutterstock)

T.I & Tiny attend the ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’ film premiere, Los Angeles, America – 13 Apr 2015 (REX Shutterstock)

T.I & Tiny attend the ‘Get Hard’ film premiere, Los Angeles, America – 25 Mar 2015 (REX Shutterstock)

T.I & Tiny attend the Showtime Holiday Soiree (REX Shutterstock)

T.I & Tiny attend the ‘Identity Thief’ film premiere, Los Angeles, America – 04 Feb 2013 (REX Shutterstock)

T.I & Tiny attend the ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ film premiere, Los Angeles, America – 18 Nov 2013 (REX Shutterstock)

T.I & Tiny attend the ‘Identity Thief’ film premiere, Los Angeles, America – 04 Feb 2013 (REX Shutterstock)

Tiny (Courtesy of Instagram)

Tiny (Courtesy of Instagram)

Tiny (Courtesy of Instagram)

Tiny (Courtesy of Instagram)

T.I & Tiny (REX/Shutterstock)

Tiny (REX/Shutterstock)

T.I. makes an appearance on VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Squares’, March 20, 2017

(Courtesy of VH1)

T.I. – Feb. 24, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)

T.I. and a mystery woman walk the red carpet for the NFL Network Super Bowl Party

(Courtesy of Instagram)

T.I. performs at the NFL Network Super Bowl party

(REX/Shutterstock)

T.I. performs at the NFL Network Super Bowl party

(REX/Shutterstock)

T.I. performs during The Roots Jame Concert in LA

(REX/Shutterstock)

T.I. attends the BET Hip hop Awards

(REX/Shutterstock)

T.I. performs at the NFL Network Super Bowl party

(REX/Shutterstock)

T.I. & Tiny

(REX/Shutterstock)

T.I.

(Courtesy of Instagram)

T.I. (REX/Shutterstock)

T.I. attends the BET Hip hop Awards

(REX/Shutterstock)

T.I. (REX/Shutterstock)

T.I. performs during The Roots Jame Concert in LA

(REX/Shutterstock)

T.I. (Courtesy of Instagram)

T.I. & Tiny

(REX/Shutterstock)

T.I. (Courtesy of Instagram)

T.I. (Courtesy of Instagram)