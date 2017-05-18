‘Dynasty’ (Courtesy of CBS)

Alex Michel picked Amanda Marsh on season 1 of ‘The Bachelor,’ and although they didn’t get engaged, they continued a relationship after the show. Unfortunately, they broke up just a few months later. (Courtesy of ABC)

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter got engaged when she gave him her final rose on ‘The Bachelorette.’ They got married on Dec. 6, 2003 and are still together to this day. They even have two children! (Courtesy of ABC)

Aaron Buerge proposed to Helene Eksterowicz on the finale of ‘The Bachelor’ season 2. Just weeks later, they ended their relationship.(Courtesy of ABC)

On the third season of ‘The Bachelor,’ Andrew Firestone popped the question to Jen Schefft. Several months later, they split. (Courtesy of ABC)

Meredith Phillips accepted Ian Mckee’s proposal on the second season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ They broke up a year after the show’s finale premiered. (Courtesy of ABC)

Although Bob Guiney didn’t propose to Estella Gardinier on season 4 of ‘The Bachelor,’ he gave her a promise ring, and they continued dating after filming. Not long after the show aired, though, the couple split. (Courtesy of ABC)

Season 5 Bachelor, Jesse Palmer, and his final girl, Jessica Bowlin, dated after the final rose ceremony, but broke up after a few weeks. (Courtesy of ABC)

On season 6 of ‘The Bachelor’, Byron Velvick proposed to Mary Delgado. They were together for five years before ending their relationship in 2009. (Courtesy of ABC)

Charlie O’connell didn’t propose to Sarah Price on Season 7 of ‘The Bachelor,’ but they dated on-and-off for five years after the show. (Courtesy of ABC)

On season 3 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Jen Schefft and Jerry Ferris (Courtesy of ABC)

Travis Lane Stork and Sarah Stone’s relationship did not last very long after their season of ‘The Bachelor’ aired in 2006. (Courtesy of ABC)

On season 4 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ DeAnna Pappas accepted Jesse Csincsak’s proposal. They had a wedding date set, but broke up six months beforehand.(Courtesy of ABC)

Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson dated for just a few months after he chose her on the finale of ‘The Bachelor’ season 9.

Jillian Harris accepted Ed Swiderski’s proposal on season 5 of ‘The Bachelorette.’ A year later, it was confirmed that they’d broken up. (Courtesy of ABC)

Andrew Baldwin popped the question to Tessa Horst on season 10 of ‘The Bachelor,’ but they called the engagement off one month later. Although they tried to continue to the relationship, they broke up after just a few months. (Courtesy of ABC)

Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas’ engagement ended just two months after the season 12 ‘Bachelor’ finale aired. (Courtesy of ABC)

Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft got engaged on season 13 of ‘The Bachelor.’ However, at the live after show, he revealed they’d ended their relationship and he started seeing runner-up, Molly Malaney. Jason and Molly are now married. (Courtesy of ABC)

Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi called off their engagement just months after season 14 of ‘The Bachelor’ aired. (Courtesy of ABC)

After choosing NO ONE in his first run as ‘The Bachelor’ on season 11, Brad Womack proposed to Emily Maynard during season 15. They were together on and off as the show aired, but broke up just a few months after the finale. (Courtesy of ABC)

Ali Fedotowsky accepted Roberto Martinez’s proposal on season 6 of ‘The Bachelorette.’ They were together for almost two year before breaking up. (Courtesy of ABC)

Another ‘Bachelorette’ success story! As of 2017, Ashley Hebert and J.P Rosenbaum have been married for nearly five years. He proposed to her during the show’s season 7 finale. (Courtesy of ABC)

Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson called off their engagement while season 16 of ‘The Bachelor’ was airing. They eventually got back together and were engaged again, only to break up for good in Oct. 2012. (Courtesy of ABC)

Emily Maynard and Jef Holm were together for only a few months after their engagement aired on season 8 of ‘The Bachelorette’. (Courtesy of ABC)

Sean Lowe popped the question to Catherine Giudici on the season 17 finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ They were married in Jan. 2014 and have one son together. (Courtesy of ABC)

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried got married in Jan. 2015, two years after season 9 of ‘The Bachelorette’ aired. They have one son together. (Courtesy of ABC)

Juan Pablo Galavis didn’t propose to Nikki Farrell on season 18 of ‘The Bachelor,’ but they stayed together and even appeared on ‘Couples Therapy.’ However, they eventually broke up in October 2014 after less than a year together. (Courtesy of ABC)

Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray broke up jut six months after his proposal aired on season 10 of ‘The Bachelorette.’ (Courtesy of ABC)

Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff got engaged on season 19 of ‘The Bachelor.’ After the show aired, he competed on ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ They broke up that May. (Courtesy of ABC)

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have been engaged since ‘The Bachelorette’ season 11 finale, which aired during summer 2015. (Courtesy of ABC)

Season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell were engaged for more than a year when they split in May 2017. (Courtesy of ABC)

JoJo Fletcher accepted Jordan Rodgers’ proposal during ‘The Bachelorette’ season 12 finale. They’re still engaged.(Courtesy of ABC)

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are still engaged after he proposed on the season 12 ‘Bachelor’ finale. (Courtesy of ABC)

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13

(Courtesy of ABC)

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13

(Courtesy of ABC)

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13

(Courtesy of ABC)

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13

(Courtesy of ABC)

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13

(Courtesy of ABC)

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13

(Courtesy of ABC)

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13

(Courtesy of ABC)

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13

(Courtesy of ABC)

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13

(Courtesy of ABC)

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13

(Courtesy of ABC)

Bryan

DeMario

Robert

Peter

Will

Michael

Brady

Kyle

Alex

Milton

Kenneth

Anthony

Blake E.

Jamie

Blake K.

Jonathon

Adam

Josiah

Jack

Kenny

Fred

Matthew

Lucas

Lee

Erik

Jedidiah

Dean

Grant

Mohit

Bryce

Iggy