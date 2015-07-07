Ricky Alvarez. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Gia Guidice’s Sweet Sixteen (Courtesy of Instagram)

Gia Guidice’s Sweet Sixteen (Courtesy of Instagram)

Gia Guidice’s Sweet Sixteen (Courtesy of Instagram)

Gia Guidice’s Sweet Sixteen (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joe Giudice says his goodbyes to friends and family before starting his prison sentence. March 22, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joe Giudice says his goodbyes to friends and family before starting his prison sentence. March 22, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joe Giudice says his goodbyes to friends and family before starting his prison sentence. March 22, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joe Giudice says his goodbyes to friends and family before starting his prison sentence. March 22, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Joe Giudice, Gabriella, & Milania on March 21, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Teresa Giudice and family on Jan 3rd, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Teresa Giudice attends the 2013 Bravo New York Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios on April 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice and Joe Giudice pose at iPlay America on December 26, 2014 in Freehold, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Teresa & Joe Giudice (Getty)

Teresa Giudice attends the ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Live Finale at American Museum of Natural History on May 20, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

TV personality Teresa Giudice attends the Boy Meets Girl by Stacy Igel fall 2013 fashion show during Conair Style360 at Metropolitan Pavilion on February 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Joe Giudice (L) and wife Teresa Giudice arrive for sentencing at federal court in Newark on October 2, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Entertainment/Getty Images)

RHONJ – Teresa gets jail time (Getty)

Joe Giudice (Image Courtesy of Bravo)

Giudice family (Courtesy of Instagram)

Teresa Giudice & daughter (Courtesy of Instagram)

Teresa & Joe Giudice with their kids (Courtesy of Instagram)

Teresa Giudice & kids (Courtesy of Instagram)

Giudice family (Courtesy of Instagram)

Giudice family (Courtesy of Instagram)

Teresa Giudice’s daughters (Courtesy of Instagram)

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gabriella (Courtesy of Instagram)

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia (Courtesy of Instagram)

Teresa & Joe Giudice (Courtesy of Instagram)

Giudice family (Courtesy of Instagram)

Teresa Giudice & Joe Giudice, ‘Watch What Happens Live’, Oct. 6, 2014 (Courtesy of Bravo)

Teresa Giudice & Joe Giudice, ‘Watch What Happens Live’, Oct. 6, 2014 (Courtesy of Bravo)

Teresa Giudice, ‘Watch What Happens Live’, Oct. 6, 2014 (Courtesy of Bravo)

Teresa Giudice & Joe Giudice, ‘Watch What Happens Live’, Oct. 6, 2014 (Courtesy of Bravo)

Teresa Giudice & Joe Giudice, ‘Watch What Happens Live’, Oct. 6, 2014 (Courtesy of Bravo)

Teresa Giudice & Joe Giudice, ‘Watch What Happens Live’, Oct. 6, 2014 (Courtesy of Bravo)

Teresa & Joe Giudice (Getty)

Teresa & Joe Giudice (Mike Coppola/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Joe Giudice (L) and wife Teresa Giudice arrive for sentencing at federal court in Newark on October 2, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Joe Giudice (L) and wife Teresa Giudice arrive for sentencing at federal court in Newark on October 2, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey (SplashNews)

Joe Giudice (L) and wife Teresa Giudice arrive for sentencing at federal court in Newark on October 2, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Joe Giudice & his family on Easter, April 20, 2014. (Courtesy Of Instagram)

Teresa & Joe Giudice with their kids (Splashnews)

Teresa & Joe Giudice with their kids (Courtesy of Teresa Giudice)

Teresa pushes Andy during the season 2 reunion!(Courtesy of Bravo)

The best moment in ALL of ‘RHONJ’ history: Teresa flips the table on season 1!(Courtesy of Bravo)

Jacqueline tells Teresa she’s not her friend anymore on season 4!(Courtesy of Bravo)

Teresa and Kathy fight on the beach in Mexico! (Courtesy of Bravo)

Teresa running after Danielle at Posche fashion show on season 3! (Courtesy of Bravo)

The season 4 finale! Teresa followed Melissa to the bathroom after Angelo approached the table! (Courtesy of Bravo)

#1 The dramatic Christening!(Courtesy of Bravo)

The Kardashians: I guess dinner with the Kardashians wouldn’t be too awkward — as long as you don’t mention divorce. Or marriage. Or pretty much anything else.

The Lohans: You know you’re in a dark place when the topic of conversation at the dinner table inevitably turns to: “Jail sure does suck, doesn’t it?”

The Kutcher-Moores: Ashton and Demi’s divorce isn’t just hard on them, but it’s also wreaking havoc on Demi’s daughters. We know one family in desperate need of some holiday cheer.

The Braxtons: If their family life is HALF as dramatic as it looks on Braxton Family Values, we can only imagine how crazy their holiday get-togethers must be.

The Manzos: Dina may not be on The Real Housewives of New Jersey anymore, but the drama doesn’t turn off when the cameras stop rolling.

The Guidices & Gorgas: When these two sisters and their families get together, no table is left unflipped. Literally.