‘Teen Vogue’ Young Hollywood Party: Lucy Hale, Nikki Reed & More

Allison Williams in Oscar de la Renta. (Getty) Pia Toscano (SplashNews) Kiernan Shipka (SplashNews) Lucy Hale (SplashNews) Nikki Reed (SplashNews) Sarah Hyland (SplashNews) Hailee Steinfeld (SplashNews) Ariel Winter (SplashNews) Bella Thorne (SplashNews) These celebs show us how to look effortlessly put together with breezy, natural waves. Long and flowy or highlighted and glow-y, these waves look seriously healthy. Click through the gallery to check out our favorite wavy looks from this week and vote on which celeb YOU think wore the style best! Lindsay Price (Getty) Stacy Keibler (Getty) Kelly Bensimon (SplashNews) Anna Kendrick (Getty) Lucy Hale (Getty) Kim Kardashian (Getty) Sophia Bush (Getty)

So many of our favorite stylish stars stepped out last night on the red carpet — VOTE for who you think was best dressed!

From Nikki Reed to Lucy Hale, Sarah Hyland and Bella Thorne, some of the best dressed gals in young Hollywood turned up for the Teen Vogue‘s annual Young Hollywood Party on Sept. 27 in LA.

The blazer was a big trend on the red carpet, with many gals opting to keep it cool and casual in stylish separates — but we also saw feminine frocks, too! Check out who turned up & VOTE for which look you like best.