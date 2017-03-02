Javi Marroquin & Madison Walls (Courtesy of Twitter

Farrah Abraham first appeared on ’16 & Pregnant’ in 2009 — but she looks NOTHING like this anymore.

(Courtesy of MTV)

Farrah started experimenting with plastic surgery at age 19. She’s had three breast augmentations, a rhinoplasty, got a chin implant (which she later removed), and severely injected her lips. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kailyn Lowry appeared on the second season of ’16 & Pregnant’ in 2010, and she sure has changed since then!

(Courtesy of MTV)

Kailyn infamously had liposuction, a butt lift and tummy tuck in 2016, but her look as a whole has drastically changed since ‘Teen Mom 2’ began.

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Chelsea Houska’s then-boyfriend, Adam Lind, ripped apart her appearance on ’16 & Pregnant,’ and it was heartbreaking to watch.

(Courtesy of MTV)

Although Chelsea has been clear that she hasn’t had any plastic surgery, she’s worked hard to transform herself — between working out and upping her beauty treatments, she looks like a different person now!

(Courtesy of Instagram)

We can barely even recognize Amber Portwood in this early ‘Teen Mom’ photo!

(Courtesy of MTV)

Now, Amber’s lost a significant amount of weight and dyed her hair. Oh, and she got a boob job in 2016, too!

(Courtesy of Instagram))

Jenelle Evans looks SO young in this old photo!

(SplashNews)

She got breast implants, as well, and the painful procedure was documented on ‘Teen Mom OG.’

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Is that you, Leah Messer?!

(Courtesy of MTV)

Fans have accused Leah of having work done, but she’s denied plastic surgery. There’s no denying she’s a changed woman, though!

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kailyn Lowry poses with Leah Messer as she shows off her growing baby bump with baby #3

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Kaitlyn Lowry from ‘Teen Mom 2’ welcomed a second son, Lincoln, with her now-ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2013. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Just months after Kailyn and Javi split, she announced in Feb. 2017 she was expecting a third child with a third father. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Maci Bookout was in a stable relationshpi with her then-boyfriend, Taylor McKinney, when she got pregnant in 2014,but they weren’t even engaged yet! Little Jayde was born in May 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Maci and Taylor were just as shocked as anyone when they found out they were expecting again just a few months later. Maverick was born in May 2016, and later that year, Maci and Taylor finally got married. (Courtesy of Instagram)

While Amber Portwood was in jail, her ex, Gary Shirley, moved on with Kristina Anderson. They welcomed a daughter, Emilee, in May 2015 and tied the knot later that year. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra weren’t ready to raise a baby after ’16 & Pregnant,’ but several years later, it was finally their time. They welcomed their daughter, Nova, in Jan. 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

After years of trouble wih her ex, Adam Lind, Chelsea Houska finally found love with Cole DeBoer, and less than a year after they got engaged, they also unexpectedly got pregnant! Watson was born in Jan. 2017. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Meanwhile, Adam started dating Taylor Halbur, and their daughter, Paislee, was born in Sept. 2014. Eventually, Adam and Taylor also split. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jenelle Evans lost custody of her first son, Jace, to her mom, Barbara, but she got pregnant again in 2013, and welcomed a son, Kaiser, with then-boyfriend, Nathan, in June 2014. (Courtesy of Instagram)

After a volatile split from Nathan, Jenelle started dating David Eason. Their daughter, Ensley, was born in Jan. 2017 and they got engaged shortly after. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kailyn’s ex, Jo, started dating Vee Torres after they split. Their daughter was born in Oct. 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Leah Messer had TWINS on ’16 & Pregnant,’ and after her divorce from Corey Simms, she married Jeremy Calvert and they had a daughter, Adalynn, in Feb. 2013. Eventually, Leah and Jeremy also divorced. (Courtesy of Instagram)