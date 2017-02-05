Celebs At Super Bowl 2017 — See Stars Cheer On Their Team

Lady Gaga poses on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, in Houston

Patriots Falcons Super Bowl Football, Houston, USA – 05 Feb 2017 (Rex)

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Luke Bryan at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Gisele Bundchen at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of FOX)

Taylor Kinney at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Lady Gaga is backstage suring Super Bowl 51 ahead of her halftime performance on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtest of Instagram)

Olivia Culpo at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Harry Connick Jr. and Usher attend Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Joe Jonas at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Gisele Bundchen and family attend Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Emily Ratajkowski & her dad at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

Mark Wahlberg and his sons at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Luke Bryan hangs out with HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Joe Jonas & DNCE at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Snapchat)

John Travolta at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

George & Barbara Bush attend Super Bowl 51

(AP Images)

Mark Wahlberg attends Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Simone Biles & Shaquille O’Neal attend Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s daughter Vivian looks onto the field at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Elton John at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Usher attends Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kenny Chesney & his dad at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Lady Gaga walks the field before Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

George H. W. Bush attends Super Bowl 51

(REX/Shutterstock)

John Travolta at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Luke Bryan and his dad at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Lil’ Jon attends Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

T.I., Usher & 2 Chainz at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Michael Strahan, Dan Quinn & Jimmy Johnson at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

George & Barbara Bush attend Super Bowl 51

(REX/Shutterstock)

Seattle Seawaks’ Michael Bennett & Mark Wahlberg at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Simone Biles shakes the hand of Patriots owner Robert Kraft during Super Bowl 51

(REX/Shutterstock)

Usher at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Yao Ming at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Mike Pence at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017

(REX/Shutterstock)

Kevin Hart & CoCo

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Tori Spelling

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Anna Kendrick & Rebel Wilson

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez & Family, Super Bowl 51 Feb. 05, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez

(Courtesy of SnapChat)

LaLa Anthony & Family, Super Bowl 51 Feb. 05, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Reese Witherspoon & Family, Super Bowl 51 Feb. 05, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Cedric The Entertainer & Kevin Hart

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Sophia Richie & Lionel Richie, Super Bowl 51 Feb. 05, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Lionel Richie

(Courtesy of SnapChat)

Monica Brown

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Al Roker, Super Bowl 51 Feb. 05, 2017

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Rapper Lil Scrappy & Daughter Emani Richardson, Super Bowl 51 Feb. 05, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Donald Trump Jr. & Family, Super Bowl 51 Feb. 05, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Corey Gamble, Super Bowl 51 Feb. 05, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson, Super Bowl 51 Feb. 05, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)

Brittany Furlan, Super Bowl 51 Feb. 05, 2017

(Courtesy of Instagram)