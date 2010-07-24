Photos! Who Has The Sexiest Legs In Hollywood, Celebs Under 30 Or Over 30?

Taylor Momsen performs at the Vans Warped Tour in West Palm, FL. The 16-year-old Gossip Girl star, who fronts the rockband The Pretty Reckless, performed for the rowdy crowd while wearing a bra-revealing torn t-shirt, thigh-high stockings, garters, and clear stripper heels that were filled with dollar bills. The stripper shoes had the word “Tips” printed on them. Taylor will celebrate her 17th birthday on July 26th.

OVER 30: Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise at ‘Knight and Day’ film premiere, London, Britain – 22 Jul 2010

UNDER 30: Hayden Panettiere attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.

UNDER 30: June 20, Singer Miley Cyrus poses in the press room at the 21st Annual MuchMusic Video Awards at the MuchMusic HQ on June 20, 2010 in Toronto, Canada.

UNDER 30: Blake Lively attends a screening of “The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee” hosted by the Cinema Society and A Diamond Is Forever at the AMC Loews 19th Street on November 15, 2009 in New York City.

UNDER 30: Katy Perry at a Volkswagen launch in Times Square, New York. June 15, 2010.

UNDER 30: Kristen Stewart at LA premiere of ‘Twilight Saga: Eclipse’

UNDER 30: Olivia Palermo arrives at the Boss Black Show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2011 on July 8, 2010 in Berlin, Germany.(Getty Images)

UNDER 30: Kim Kardashian attends a yacht party thrown by soon-to-be-married La La Vasquez and Carmelo Anthony in NYC. 7/9/10

UNDER 30: Lauren Conrad poses during MTV’S “The Hills Live: A Hollywood Ending” Finale on July 13, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

UNDER 30: Whitney Port poses during MTV’S “The Hills Live: A Hollywood Ending” Finale on July 13, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

UNDER 30: Ashley Greene arrives at the 2010 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 14, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

UNDER 30: Brooklyn Decker arrives at the 2010 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 14, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

OVER 30; Katie Holmes attends “The Extra Man” premiere, hosted by Vapiano, held at the Village East Cinema in New York City. 7/19/10

OVER 30: Sarah Jessica Parker, in a fun fall 2010 Marchesa, arrives at the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation to promote her new film, ‘Sex and the City 2’ at the Paris Las Vegas during ShoWest, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, March 18, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

OVER 30: Demi Moore dazzles at “Late Show with David Letterman” taping in NYC, Ed Sullivan Theater, NYC. 4/20/10

OVER 30: Kourtney Kardashian

OVER 30: Actress Eva Longoria in a gold Elie Saab attends the ‘Robin Hood’ After Party at the Hotel Majestic during the 63rd Annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 12, 2010 in Cannes, France.

OVER 30: Zoe Saldana arrives at the 2010 Crystal + Lucy Awards: A New Era at Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on June 1, 2010 in Century City, California.

OVER 30: Sandra Bullock speaks onstage at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California.

OVER 30: Jennifer Lopez attends make-up artist, Scott Barnes’ book launch party ‘About Face’ in NYC. 1/20/10

OVER 30: Gywneth Paltrow

OVER 30: Jessica Alba, in Christian Dior, attends the Christian Dior show as part of Paris Fashion Week Fall/ Winter 2011 at Musee Rodin on July 5, 2010 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

OVER 30: Supermodel Marisa Miller arrives at the 2010 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 14, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

OVER 30: Angelina Jolie arrives at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Salt” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on July 19, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

OVER 30: Jennifer Aniston attends photocall at the launch of her debut fragrance ‘Lolavie’ at Harrods on July 21, 2010 in London, England.

OVER 30: Heather Graham attends the World Premiere of ‘Sherlock Holmes’ at Empire Leicester Square on December 14, 2009 in London, England.

OVER 30: Actress Claire Danes attends the premiere of “Temple Grandin” at the Time Warner Screening Room on January 26, 2010 in New York City.

OVER 30: Single mom Reese Witherspoon is an actress, producer, and Oscar winner!

