Selena Gomez Vs. Bella Hadid’s Sexiest Instagram Pics

Steven Mnuchin, Louise Linton attends the President Elect Donald Trump

Chairman’s Global Dinner in Washington DC, on Jan. 18, 2017 (Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock)

Selena Gomez Vs. Bella Hadid (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez Vs. Bella Hadid (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez Vs. Bella Hadid (Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock)

Selena Gomez Vs. Bella Hadid (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez Vs. Bella Hadid (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez Vs. Bella Hadid (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez Vs. Bella Hadid (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez Vs. Bella Hadid (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bella Hadid Vs. Gigi Hadid At The Victoria Secret Show After Party. Who Looked Better? (REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Hadid Vs. Gigi Hadid Street Style (SplashNews)

Bella Hadid Vs. Gigi Hadid Beauty Looks (REX/Shutterstock)

Bella VS. Gigi Hadid backstage at the Fendi show, Spring Summer 2017 during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Gigi Hadid Selfie (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bella Hadid Selfie (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bella Hadid Selfie (Courtesy of Instagram)

Gigi Hadid walks during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, France on Nov. 30, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Hadid walks during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, France on Nov. 30, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Gigi Hadid On The Red Carpet in Roberto Cavalli at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on 20 Nov 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Hadid On The Red Carpet while she attends the Dior Beauty Event on October 25, 2016 in NYC. (REX/Shutterstock)

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Couples Picture (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Couples Picture (SplashNews)

Gigi Hadid Swimwear (FameFlyNet)

Bella Hadid In Swimwear (Courtesy of Instagram)

Gigi Hadid LOVE Magazine (Courtesy of LOVE Magazine)

Bella Hadid LOVE Magazine (Courtesy of LOVE Magazine)

Gigi Hadid for Reebok. (Courtesy of Reebok)

Bella Hadid Workout Clothes (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bella Vs. Gigi Hadid SS1 NYFW (REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Vs. Gigi Hadid MET Museum Of Art (REX/Shutterstock)

Bella Vs. Gigi Hadid SS17 NYFW (REX/Shutterstock)