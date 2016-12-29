Billie & Taylor (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez started off 2016 by hanging out with Brad Pitt at a Golden Globes after-party.

Despite previous romance rumors about her and Orlando Bloom, Selena attended the actor’s birthday party in mid-January.

Selena looked better than ever in her sexy ‘Hands To Myself’ video, released on Jan. 20.

Throughout the beginning of the year, Selena was photographed out and about with Samuel Krost multiple times, sparking romance rumors.

Selena performed two of her hits on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in January. (Courtesy of NBC)

Selena Gomez wasn’t nominated for any Grammys, but she attended the show as her bestie, Taylor Swift’s, date and was also a presenter. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 28 and looked FABULOUS. (REX)

Selena got to see Celine Dion’s show in Vegas on March 12, then freaked out when she met her idol backstage. (Courtesy of CAESARS PALACE/TWITTER)

This year, Selena became the most-followed person on Instagram, and 9 of the top 10 most-liked pics are hers.

Selena became an ambassador for Pantene this year, and the ads just keep getting better.

After months without Justin Bieber, Selena resurfaced at her ex’s Los Angeles show in March.

She obviously looked amazing while attending the iHeartRadio Awards in April. (REX Shutterstock)

Right after the Met Gala, she kicked off her ‘Revival’ World Tour on May 6.

Rumors surfaced that Orlando Bloom was cheating on Katy Perry with Selena when these pics surfaced in May, but both ladies denied it — he and Katy are still together and better than ever today.

Selena became overwhelmed while performing in Montreal on May 26, breaking down in tears during a performance of “Who Says.”

She became the new face of Coca-Cola in June. (Courtesy of Coca Cola)

Sadly, Selena lost one of her very close friends in June when Christina Grimmie was shot and killed at a meet and greet in Orlando.

Selena’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden aired over the summer.

Selena got into an Instagram feud with Justin Bieber over his relationship with Sofia Richie in Augst.

Justin called out his fans and threatened to delete Instagram, so Selena spent the next few weeks going out of her way to spend time with HER fans. (Courtesy of Instagram)

It all became too much at the end of August, though, and she revealed she’d be taking a hiatus to deal with side effects of her lupus medication.

Selena didn’t resurface until mid-October, when fans spotted her out in Tennessee, near where she was receiving treatment.

She made her first official post-hiatus appearance at the AMAs on Nov. 20, where she gave an inspiring speech.

Selena visiting a children’s hospital on Christmas Eve and made dozens of kids’ day. (Courtesy of Instagram)

This unlikely pair hit it off at his birthday party in October and have been attached ever since. (Courtesy of Instagram)

There has to be some tension in this friendship, right? Considering Orlando & Bieber beef AND Katy & Taylor feud? Yikes! (Courtesy of Instagram)

The song heard ’round the world! The Dixie Chicks & Beyonce are new BFFs, but we think this will be a long-lasting, musically-charged friendship.

These two come from different industries, but have an unbreakable bond. Dakota Johnson & Cara Delevingne may be the most beautiful friends ever. (REX Shutterstock)

#NeverForget Bette Midler & 50 Cent. These two are BFFEAEAE. (REX Shutterstock)

These two were #friendshipgoals on their totally platonic Valentine’s Day date! (INFPhoto.com )

Twinning? Not so much. But Kourtney Kardashian & Lindsay Lohan are definitely buddies! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bethenny Frankel & Eric Stonestreet met at an industry party and the rest was history! (REX Shutterstock/FameFlyNet)

Tinashe & Britney Spears have their sexy new song and video, and a strong friendship! Music has a way of bringing people together. (Courtesy of Instagram)

The Met Ball has a way of bringing the most unlikely together, like Kate Hudson & Bella Hadid! (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Eva Longoria & Karlie Kloss go way back – both bonding over healthy lifestyles and their love for L’Oreal! (Courtesy of Instagram)

Demi Lovato & Sylvester Stallone (Courtesy of Instagram)

Katy Perry & Dolly Parton (REX Shutterstock)

Meghan Trainor & Chloe Grace Moretz