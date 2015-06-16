(Courtesy/HBO)

Malia and Sasha Obama June 29, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama and Marian Robinson on June 29, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

King of Morocco Mohammed VI dinner in honor of the First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia Obama, Princesses Lalla Salma, Lalla Meryem, Lalla Asmaa and Lalla Hasna at the Palais Royals Marrakech

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI wife Princess Lalla Selma, front right, welcomes U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, front left, and daughters Malia, rear right, and Sasha at Menara Airport in Marrakech, Morocco, Monday, June 27, 2016. The first lady is on a visit to Morocco to promote eduction for girls. (AP Photo/ Abdeljalil Bounhar)

Michelle, Sasha, and Malia Obama visit Cuba on March 20, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Michelle, Sasha, and Malia Obama visit Cuba on March 20, 2016 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Malia Obama Gives Thumbs Up To Sasha As She Fangirls Over Ryan Reynolds. (Credit: Pete Souza / White House)

Malia Obama attends the State Dinner in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

First Lady Michelle Obama arrives with daughters Malia Obama (C) and Sasha Obama (L) at Malpensa Airport on June 17, 2015 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

First Lady Michelle Obama arrives with daughters Malia Obama (C) and Sasha Obama (L) at Malpensa Airport on June 17, 2015 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Malia Obama (Courtesy/Getty)

Sasha & Malia Obama (Getty Images)

Sasha & Malia Obama (Getty Images)

Sasha & Malia Obama (Getty Images)

Sasha & Malia Obama (Getty Images)

Sasha & Malia Obama (Getty Images)

Karrueche Tran heats up the beach in a sexy green camouflage one piece in Miami on June 16, 2015. (PacificCoastNews)

Karrueche Tran heats up the beach in a sexy green camouflage one piece in Miami on June 16, 2015. (PacificCoastNews)

Karrueche Tran heats up the beach in a sexy green camouflage one piece in Miami on June 16, 2015. (PacificCoastNews)

Karrueche Tran heats up the beach in a sexy green camouflage one piece in Miami on June 16, 2015. (PacificCoastNews)

Karrueche Tran heats up the beach in a sexy green camouflage one piece in Miami on June 16, 2015. (SplashNews)

Karrueche Tran heats up the beach in a sexy green camouflage one piece in Miami on June 16, 2015. (SplashNews)

Karrueche Tran heats up the beach in a sexy green camouflage one piece in Miami on June 16, 2015. (SplashNews)

Karrueche Tran heats up the beach in a sexy green camouflage one piece in Miami on June 16, 2015. (SplashNews)

Karrueche Tran heats up the beach in a sexy green camouflage one piece in Miami on June 16, 2015. (SplashNews)

Karrueche Tran heats up the beach in a sexy green camouflage one piece in Miami on June 16, 2015. (SplashNews)

Karrueche Tran heats up the beach in a sexy green camouflage one piece in Miami on June 16, 2015. (SplashNews)