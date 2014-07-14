Zoe Saldana and Kate Bosworth at the Hope For Haiti Now: A Global Benefit For Earthquake Relief telethon on January 22, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande in ‘Sam & Cat’ (Courtesy of Nickelodeon)

Selena Gomez Enjoys Her Birthday listening to Judy Garland while laying on a couch on July 20 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed go sopping at the farmer’s market in Sherman Oaks, California on July 20, 2014 (FameFlyNet)

Selena Gomez attends the Gala Dinner Awards at the Ischia Global Festival in Italy on July 19, 2014 (SplashNews)

This photo dated Wednesday July 2, 2014, was taken to mark the first birthday of Prince George and shows the Prince during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum on July 02, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool /Entertainment/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez attends a press conference during the Ischia Global Festival in Italy on July 19, 2014 (SplashNews)

Beyonce posted this photo to Instagram on July 18, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Selena Gomez posted this picture to instagram of her new clothing line, July 17, 2014 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Iggy Azalea and her NBA star boyfriend Nick “Swaggy P” Young enjoy dinner together at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, California on July 16, 2014. (FameFlyNet)

Taylor Swift is seen leaving a gym after her daily workout in New York City, New York on July 16, 2014. (FameFlyNet)

Emma Stone makes stunning appearance at ‘GMA’ despite the rain, NYC, July 16, 2014 (SplashNews)

Chris Brown at Bootsy Bellows with Karrueche Tran, LA, CA, July 15, 2014 (SplashNews)

Kylie Jenner posted this picture to Instagram on July 14, 2014. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Taylor Swift arriving at her apartment in New York City, New York on July 14, 2014. (FameFlyNet)

Rihanna, Maracana stadium, final soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. (PacificCoastNews)

Khloe Kardashian departing on a flight at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California on July 13, 2014. (FameFlyNet)

Adriana Lima & Rihanna at the World Cup FIFA Final game, July 13, 2014 (Courtesy Of Twitter)

Flo Rida will perform a medley of his hits and serve as the Guest Star of WWE®'s flagship program, Monday Night Raw, on July 21 at 8/7C on USA Network. Flo Rida is a Grammy-nominated, award-winning, international recording artist best known for his hits "Wild Ones", "Whistle", "Low" and "Good Feeling." Monday Night Raw is the longest-running, weekly episodic program in U.S. primetime TV history and is the most-watched, regularly scheduled programs on cable, airing live every Monday night on USA Network. Each week, it is rated one of the most socially active shows on cable television and continues to be a "must-stop" for celebrities to reach WWE's TV audience and its more than 360 million social media followers.

Host AJ Gibson, True Blood star Bailey Noble, Host Kristen Brockman on the set of Hollywood Today Live(Courtesy of Today Live)

True BLood star Baily Noble talking True Blood on the set of the new FOX show Hollywood Today Live (Courtesy of Today Live)

Real Housewives of New York stars LuAnn de Lesseps and Kristen Taekman at Dan’s Taste of Summer food festival in the Hamptons

On July 15, Audi celebrated Jermaine Jones and the U.S. National Soccer Team before the ESPYS at a private dinner in Los Angeles. Fresh of the heels of the World Cup, national team players in attendance included Jermaine Jones, Jozy Altidore, Stuart Holden, DaMarcus Beasley and Nick Rimando, along with New England Revolution players Charlie Davies and Darrius Barnes.

Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy was spotted taking a break from his hectic schedule in NY this past weekend – picking up a free replacement pair of SOL REPUBLIC ​ear tips at a RadioShack store in New York.

Emmy Rossum on her way to work on Shameless in a Desigual dress

CREDIT: Jessie Bauer

Pretty Little Liar’s Tammin Sursok takes a selfie poolside with her iHome Headphones in Los Angeles

CREDIT: Michael Simon

Bruno Mars got together with friends at New York hotspot Beauty & Essex on Tuesday night to celebrate a birthday party for Philip Lawrence, his longtime writing partner. He raced over to the restaurant around midnight after his sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden. He was dressed in traditional Adidas shoes, an Adidas jacket, and his signature white fedora hat.

Nick Cannon launches the NCredible Table by Nick Cannon for QVC on July 12th

Courtney Lopez with Gia Lopez wearing LOGO Littles by Lori Goldstein available on QVC.com on July 15th

Neil Patrick Harris stars in Heineken Light’s new “Best Tasting Light” campaign (Courtesy of Michael Simon)

Johnny Depp “Let Rock Rule” as he joined Steven Tyler and Aerosmith on stage at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA (Courtesy of Zack Whitford)

Kelly Ripa is shopping to save lives as she fills up her bag with designer deals that will contribute to the cure for ovarian cancer. Ripa, one of the most renowned hosts in morning television, will appear in both the print and television public service announcements promoting “QVC Presents Super Saturday LIVE” on QVC Saturday, July 26 at 2 PM (ET), to benefit Ovarian Cancer Research Fund (OCRF). (Courtesy of The Light Group)

On July 5th DJ Pauly D celebrated his birthday with a cake and electric DJ set at HAZE at ARIA in Las Vegas, earlier in the day he kicked off the festivities performing at LIQUID Pool Lounge at ARIA (Courtesy of The Light Group)

(L-R): Brett Dier, Justin Baldoni, and Gina Rodriguez (“Jane The Virgin”) at The CW’s 2014 Summer Press Tour Party at The Pacific Design Center, Hollywood, CA (Courtesy of Francis Specker/CBS)

Jamie Camil, Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas, and Brett Dier at The CW’s 2014 Summer Press Tour Party at The Pacific Design Center, Hollywood, CA (Courtesy of Joe Magnani/The CW)

On July 16th 'Sopranos' star Steve Schirripa brought back home-style Italian dishes with a twist on 'The Juice,' Veria Living TV Network's live, hour-long lifestyle audience talk show featuring celebrities, food, fitness, fashion, beauty.

Fred Willard previews the giant Eli’s Cheesecake created to celebrate Second City’s All-Star Comedy Benefit in Chicago on July 17th, as funnymen (l) David Koechner and (r)Scott Adsit look on. All three are Second City alums. Proceeds were donated to Gilda’s Club Chicago and The Second City Alumni Fund.

Comedian and Las Vegas headliner Eddie Griffin, along with a group of friends, celebrated his birthday by riding VooDoo Zip Line at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Tuesday, July 15. Griffin was partying at VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub when he decided to experience Las Vegas' newest thrill ride. He currently performs five nights per week in the King's Room at Rio Las Vegas.

Flips Audio's Kids Ambassador DJ Fulano was spotted on the red carpet sporting his Flips Audio Headphones before spinning some tunes and getting the crowd on their feet at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards.

Actress and animal lover Pauley Perrette poses with some furry friends in front of a wall of Simple Solution cat litter during a Fashion Tails photo shoot. The litter was donated to the LA-based Amanda Foundation animal rescue organization on behalf of Pauley, who is a big supporter of the charity.

Erin Heatherton celebrates Ocean Drive magazine's Annual Swim Issue at Delano South Beach.

New York Knicks Star J.R. Smith grabbed some Sabra Hummus and snacks while lounging at the Kia Malibu Estate Thursday.

Mark Ballas headlines at the Crustacean Beverly Hills RedHour Live Music Series.

Jane Krakowski attends the Children's Museum of the East End's 6th Annual Family Fair with her son Bennett on July 19, in Bridgehampton, NY.

Artist Jesus Salgueiro, Lady Gaga, and Chef Art Smith, who met backstage through a VIP experience made possible by IfOnly.com

Twenty-six stars of Disney’s hit programming for kids and tweens perform a new interpretation of the song “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated film “Frozen.” The new pop arrangement of the song will debut FRIDAY, JULY 18 on Radio Disney; its music video will premiere on the popular WATCH Disney Channel app for verified users on FRIDAY, JULY 18 and SUNDAY, JULY 20 on Disney Channel.

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard stopped to strike a pose with MYX Fusions Moscato while stopping by the Playboy Pre-ESPY Party.

On July 15th, Lauren Remington Platt and Dita Von Teese hosted an exclusive party for the launch of Vênsette, New York City's first on-demand beauty service, in Los Angeles.

The B is Back! Logo TV revives cult favorite, "Don't Trust the B in Apt 23," with a "The B is Back" marathon on Saturday, 7/19 from 1:00PM — 10:00PM ET/PT. Eight hours of totally inappropriate and bitingly funny episodes lead up to the network premiere of the first of eight, never before seen on TV, episodes for the series that was cut short by cancellation amid fan outrage. The remaining, previously unaired episodes will roll out on Saturdays at 10PM ET/PT. It may have been canceled too soon, but this B isn’t going down without a fight.

Ashton Kutcher, Kellan Lutz and Taylor Kitsch enjoyed a boys night out yesterday in Rio de Janeiro at the Budweiser Hotel for the 2014 FIFA World Cup BrazilTM. The trio watched EDM superstar Zedd perform.

Mark Steines and Cristina Ferrare complete the final touches on decorations for the whole house and actress Erin Krakow sits down to talk about the Hallmark holiday movie Cookie Cutter Christmas. This is one of HollywoodLife’s favorite shows. Tune in daily to this amazing show, its super fun!