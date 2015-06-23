Chris Brown Takes Royalty To Disneyland…

James Horner

Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

(Courtesy/Instagram)

(Courtesy/Instagram)

Chris Brown & Royalty at Disneyland on June 22, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kanye West on one of the covers for GQ: The Most Stylish Man 2015. (Courtesy of GQ Magazine)

Jay Z & Beyonce on one of the covers for GQ: The Most Stylish Man 2015. (Courtesy of GQ Magazine)

Ryan Gosling on one of the covers for GQ: The Most Stylish Man 2015. (Courtesy of GQ Magazine)

Pharrell Williams on one of the covers for GQ: The Most Stylish Man 2015. (Courtesy of GQ Magazine)

Bradley Cooper on one of the covers for GQ: The Most Stylish Man 2015. (Courtesy of GQ Magazine)