Royalty Brown & Chris Brown: Photos Of The Cute Father-Daughter Duo

Royalty at her birthday party on May 28, 2017 (Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty loves to hit the basketball court just like dad Chris Brown.
(Courtesy of Instagram)
Even Royalty and Chris sleep like each other! Look at those hands!
(Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty and Chris clearly have a love of fast food!
Royalty is taking after dad in terms of style. They have a love of red hoodies!
Royalty has an adventurous side like Chris as well. She slid down a part slide and didn’t even flinch!
Chris is known for his stylish hairstyles, and Royalty is definitely following in his footsteps.
(SplashNews)
Chris Brown is one of the most popular singers in the world, and his daughter is already singing at a young age.
(Courtesy of Instagram)
Royalty is one stylish toddler! Chris’ fabulous style is rubbing off on her!
Chris has a love of painting, and so does Royalty. Aw!
