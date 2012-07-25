Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart's Love In Photos Before Cheating

Demi Lovato (Splash News)

Kristen was spotted getting cozy with ‘Snow White And The Huntsman’ director Rupert Sanders — but she was totally meant to be with Rob forever! Check out adorable pics of their love BEFORE the bombshell! Kristen Stewart‘s alleged affair with 41-year-old Rupert Sanders will definitely break Robert Pattinson‘s heart! The sensitive 26-year-old actor loves K-Stew, 22, and it’s clear they were meant for each other. Click to see the most adorable pics from their relationship and tell us, HollywoodLifers — should Rob & K-Stew give their love another try?

The ‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2’ cast attends the Comic Con panel held at the Convention center in San Diego, California on July 12, 2012. The ‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2’ cast attends the Comic Con panel held at the Convention center in San Diego, California on July 12, 2012. Pictured: Taylor Lautner, Mackenzie Foy, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson (FameFlynet)

The ‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2’ cast attends the Comic Con panel held at the Convention center in San Diego, California on July 12, 2012. The ‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2’ cast attends the Comic Con panel held at the Convention center in San Diego, California on July 12, 2012. Pictured: Taylor Lautner, Mackenzie Foy, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson (FameFlynet)

‘Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1’ UK Premiere November 2011 (FameFlynet)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 Premiere held at The Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California on November 14th, 2011. (FameFlynet)

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson And Taylor Lautner Hand And Footprint Ceremony held at The Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 3rd, 2011 (FameFlynet)

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson And Taylor Lautner Hand And Footprint Ceremony held at The Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 3rd, 2011 (FameFlynet)

‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1’ Press Conference At Comic Con July 2011 (FameFlynet)

Kristen Stewart shares a kiss with actor Robert Pattinson while filming a scene for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 7, 2010. Rob and Kristen spent time with each other away from work in their hotel room this morning where they seemed happy to be together. (FameFlynet)

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart seem to be growing more comfortable with being public about their relationship as they returned to LAX in Los Angeles, CA together after enjoying a long weekend in Montreal on August 17, 2010. Stewart has been in Montreal filming, and Pattinson joined her for what proceeded to be a PDA filled weekend in Canada. It seems millions of ‘Twihard’ hearts have broken around the world as ‘R-Patz’ finally take their relationship to a pseudo public level. It’s a wonder they don’t look more cheerful in each others company upon their return to sunny SoCal. (FameFlynet)

Los Angeles Film Festival ECLIPSE Premiere held at The Nokia Theatre L.A.Live in Los Angeles, California on June 24th, 2010. (FameFlynet)

Los Angeles Film Festival ECLIPSE Premiere held at The Nokia Theatre L.A.Live in Los Angeles, California on June 24th, 2010. (FameFlynet)

Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart Stocking Up On Beers At The Lyric Theatre March 2010 (FameFlynet)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon stars attend a fan event held at the Vista Alegra Palace in Madrid, Spain on November 12, 2009. Pictured: Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson (FameFlynet)

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart attend the photocall for the Crhis Weitz’s film ‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ at Hotel Crillon in Paris, France on November 10, 2009 (FameFlynet)

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson pose at a news conference held to promote their new film Twilight: New Moon at the Comic-Con International 2009 convention held in San Diego Thursday, July 23, 2009. The pair look thrilled to be reunited once again, as they have each been busy working on new movie projects on opposite coasts; Stewart in LA and Pattinson in New York. Though the pair continue to deny they are dating in real life, it seemed they couldn’t keep their eyes off one another! (FameFlynet)

‘Twilight’ Paris Photocall December 2008 (FameFlynet)

The 2008 MTV Video Music Awards – Press room. (FameFlynet)

The 2008 MTV Movie Awards in LA (FameFlynet)

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson sneak away for a private romantic moment to talk and kiss during the “On The Road” afterparty held at Le Casino during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2012 (BauerGriffin)

¬© BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Discreet lovebirds Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson get ready to depart out of Charles de Gaulle airport with a huge entourage. March 8, 2012 (BauerGriffin)

©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

“Twilight” star Robert Pattinson drives his forest green Porsche to the Palihouse Hotel where he meets up with his co-star Kristen Stewart and a couple of friends for lunch on the patio. August 8, 2009 (BauerGriffin)

“Twilight” stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are back as Edward and Bella on the “New Moon” set. It’s clear their onscreen chemistry continues even in between takes as they share a few good laughs. April 10, 2009 (BauerGriffin)

Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders going out for dinner at Restaurant monsieur vuong. (SplashNews)

industry screening of ‘Snow White & The Huntsman’ held at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California on May 29, 2012. (FameFlynet)

Kristen Stewart attend the “Snow White & The Huntsman” Australian Premiere at Event Cinemas Bondi Junction on June 19, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. (FameFlynet)

“Snow White and the Huntsman” Australian Premiere held at Event Cinemas in Westfield Bondi Junction. (BauerGriffin)

British director Rupert Sanders and his wife, model Liberty Ross, live in this architectural home in the Hollywood Hills. Sanders’ first feature film, ‘Snow White & the Huntsman,’ was released in the USA in early June 2012, he cast his wife to play the mother to Kristen Stewart’s character in the film. On July 25th 2012, Us Weekly published photos that showed Sanders cheating on his wife with ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ star Kristen Stewart. Sanders issued a public apology to his wife, stating, ‘I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family…I am praying that we can get through this together.’ Stewart issued a similar apology the same day. (Pacific Coast News)

Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart attend the “Snow White & The Huntsman” Australian Premiere at Event Cinemas Bondi Junction on June 19, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. (FameFlynet)

Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart attend the “Snow White & The Huntsman” Australian Premiere at Event Cinemas Bondi Junction on June 19, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. (FameFlynet)

Kristen Stewart and director Rupert Sanders on the set of Snow White and the Huntsman (Universal Pictures)

Kristen Stewart and director Rupert Sanders on the set of Snow White and the Huntsman (Universal Pictures)

KRISTEN STEWART as Snow White and director RUPERT SANDERS on the set of the epic action-adventure ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’, the breathtaking new vision of the legendary tale from the producer of Alice in Wonderland (Courtesy of Universal)

Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth look disheveled and dirty in their costumes as they film ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ on location outdoors. In between takes Kristen gets a touch up on her hair and takes a smoke break November 10, 2011 (BauerGriffin)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 14: (L to R) Actors Liberty Ross, Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart and Lily Cole attend the World Premiere of ‘Snow White And The Huntsman’ at Empire Leicester Square on May 14, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart wears a suit dress to the LA premiere of ‘Snow White And The Huntsman’ in Westwood. Kristen was happy to sign autographs for fans as she arrived at the premiere at the Mann Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Kristen wore a suit dress with short skirt and stilettos as she posed for picture before heading in to the highly anticipated summer blockbuster. (SplashNews)

Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron promote Snow White and the Huntsman at WonderCon in Anaheim, CA. March 2012 (SplashNews)

Kristen Stewart seen filming ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ in London, UK. September 2011 (SplashNews)

Kristen Stewart seen on horseback whilst filming Snow White and the Huntsman. Kristen was seen smoking whilst on a break from filming. (September 2011)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 14: Liberty Ross and Rupert Sanders attend the World Premiere of “Snow White and The Huntsman” at Empire Leicester Square on May 14, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

British director Rupert Sanders and American actress Kristen Stewart pose for a portrait in Sydney, Australia, 19 June 2012. Sanders directed the upcoming film ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’. (MICK TSIKAS/EPA /Landov)

Rupert Sanders & Liberty Ross at the industry screening of ‘Snow White & The Huntsman’ held at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California on May 29, 2012 (FameFlynet)

Rupert Sanders & Liberty Ross at the industry screening of ‘Snow White & The Huntsman’ held at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California on May 29, 2012 (FameFlynet)

Rupert Sanders & Kristen Stewart at the industry screening of ‘Snow White & The Huntsman’ held at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California on May 29, 2012 (FameFlynet)

Photocall for ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ at Casa de America on May 17, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (FameFlynet)

‘Snow White And The Huntsman’ Berlin Photocall 5/16/12 (FameFlynet)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 14: Director Rupert Sanders, Actors Liberty Ross, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Stewart attend the World Premiere of ‘Snow White And The Huntsman’ at Empire Leicester Square on May 14, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)