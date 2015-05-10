Rihanna — PICS

General Hospital (Courtesy of ABC)

Rihanna Dies Hair Blonde (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rihanna attends the Footwear News Achievement Awards, Arrivals, IAC Headquarters, New York, USA – 29 Nov 2016 (REX Shutterstock)

Rihanna on the red carpet for the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York on November 29, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Rihanna Wears Bomber Jacket on November 1, 2016 (SplashNews)

Rihanna out in New York City on October 18, 2016 (SplashNews)

Rihanna out in New York City on October 18, 2016 (SplashNews)

Rihanna was spotted heading to 1 Oak Nightclub in NYC in the early hours of Thursday morning on Oct 06, 2016 (SplashNews)

Rihanna (Image Courtesy of Instagram)

Rihanna on the cover of The Fader Magazine (Image Courtesy of Renata Raksha/FADER)

Rihanna covers the November 2015 Issue of T Magazine (Image Courtesy of Craig McDean/T Magazine)

Rihanna was spotted leaving 1Oak in NYC with a fuzzy red heart jacket on. Under it, she had daisy dukes and a black tank top. She looked great as she walked out with her BFF Melissa forde. She wore a black baseball cap to complete her hot look. (SplashNews)

Rihanna, September 3, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Rihanna and Drake Hit the Club in NYC on August 29, 2016. (SplashNews)

Drake cozies up to Rihanna and her family after the 2016 MTV VMAs on August 28, 2016. (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Drake cozies up to Rihanna and her family after the 2016 MTV VMAs on August 28, 2016. (Courtesy of Snapchat)

Drake and Rihanna

2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Show, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA – 28 Aug 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Drake and Rihanna

2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Show, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA – 28 Aug 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Rihanna

2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Show, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA – 28 Aug 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Rihanna and Justin Bieber were spotted enjoying a night out at Tape Night Club in London, England on August 20, 2016. (FameFlyNet)

Rihanna & Drake Performing at The Brit Awards, Show, O2 Arena, London, Britain

on February 24, 2016. (REX/Shutterstock)

Rihanna & Mike Will Made It

Release New Song

on June 2, 2016. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Jay-Z and Rihanna Performing at the BBC Radio 1 Hackney Weekend 2012, Hackney Marshes, London, Britain. June 23rd, 2012. (REX/Shutterstock)

Rihanna for Fenti Puma (Image Courtesy of Puma)

Rihanna for Fenti Puma (Image Courtesy of Puma)

Rihanna for Vogue. (Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/ VOGUE)

Rihanna for Vogue. (Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/ VOGUE)

Rihanna on ‘Ellen’ Feb. 4, 2016 (Image Courtesy of Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.)

Rihanna and Travis Scott for PUMA (Image Courtesy of Puma)

Rihanna performs onstage during CBS RADIOs third annual We Can Survive, presented by Chrysler, at the Hollywood Bowl on October 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

Rihanna at Rihanna’s 8th album artwork reveal for ‘ANTI’ at MAMA Gallery on October 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for WESTBURY ROAD ENTERTAINMENT LLC)

Rihanna at Rihanna’s 8th album artwork reveal for ‘ANTI’ at MAMA Gallery on October 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for WESTBURY ROAD ENTERTAINMENT LLC)

Rihanna for the Nov 2015 Issue of Vanity Fair (Courtesy of Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair Magazine)

Rihanna for the Nov 2015 Issue of Vanity Fair (Courtesy of Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair Magazine)

Rihanna at the Vogue Paris 95th Anniversary Party, Oct. 03, 2015. (RexFeatures)

Rihanna on the cover of The Fader Magazine (Image Courtesy of Renata Raksha/FADER)

Rihanna on the cover of The Fader Magazine (Image Courtesy of Renata Raksha/FADER)

Rihanna sports the socks and sandals look as she arrives at LAX Airport in Los Angeles, California. (INFphoto)

Rihanna attends the RiRi by Rihanna fragrance unveiling at Macy’s Downtown Brooklyn on August 31, 2015 in New York City (FameFlyNet)

Singer Rihanna is spotted out for dinner in New York City, New York on August 29, 2015. Rihanna has been dealing with the rumor that she is dating NBA player Matt Barnes which she claims is a lie. (Fameflynet)

Rihanna Out in NYC August 24, 2015. (Fameflynet)

Rihanna was spotted arriving at Haus Nightclub in NYC on August 13, 2015 (SplashNews)

Rihanna was spotted arriving at Haus Nightclub in NYC on August 13, 2015 (SplashNews)

Rihanna in Barbados on August 9, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rihanna in W Korea (Courtesy of W Korea)

Rihanna in W Korea (Courtesy of W Korea)

Rihanna in W Korea (Courtesy of W Korea)

Rihanna on the 2015 Summer issue of V Magazine (Courtesy of Steven Klein/V Magazine)

Rihanna on the 2015 Summer issue of V Magazine (Courtesy of Steven Klein/V Magazine)

Rihanna on the 2015 Summer issue of V Magazine (Courtesy of Steven Klein/V Magazine)

Rihanna, July 5, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rihanna, NYC, July 22, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Rihanna x Stance (Courtesy of Stance)

Rihanna & Lewis Hamilton party in New Orleans on August 04, 2015. (SplashNews)

Rihanna arrives at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on March 13, 2015 (SplashNews)

Rihanna arrives at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on March 13, 2015 (SplashNews)

Rihanna surrounded by fans in Paris at Trocadero Paris on December 18, 2014 (SplashNews)

Rihanna attends the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 fashion show during New York Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas)

Singer Rihanna out shopping in New York City, New York on November 30, 2014 (Fameflynet)

Designer Nicole Richie (L) and recording artist Rihanna attend The DAILY FRONT ROW ‘Fashion Los Angeles Awards’ Show at Sunset Tower on January 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for the DAILY FRONT ROW)

Rihanna shows off a new long on May 02, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rihanna onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Rihanna onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Rihanna onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

(L-R) Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Madonna onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Rihanna shows off her red lips on March 05, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rihanna spotted riding the mable and flaunting a raunchy bikini in Barbados. (Sandy Pitt/SplashNews)

(L-R) Recording artist Rihanna, honoree Jeremy Scott and recording artist Katy Perry attend The DAILY FRONT ROW ‘Fashion Los Angeles Awards’ Show at Sunset Tower on January 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for the DAILY FRONT ROW)

Rihanna & French soccer player Karim Benzema dine out at the Coppelia Diner at 5am, after going clubbing at ‘The Griffin’ night club in NYC on June 1, 2015 (SplashNews)

Rihanna (L) and honoree Jeremy Scott attend The DAILY FRONT ROW ‘Fashion Los Angeles Awards’ Show at Sunset Tower on January 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the DAILY FRONT ROW)

Rihanna (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rihanna (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rihanna leaving Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on March 30, 2015. (SplashNews)

Rihanna (Courtesy of Paolo Roversi/i-D Magazine)

<p>Rihanna attends the premiere of Twentieth Century Fox And Dreamworks Animation's 'HOME' at Regency Village Theatre on March 22, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)</p>

Rihanna graces Harper's BAZAAR's March 2015 cover (Courtesy of Norman Jean Roy for Harper's BAZAAR)

Rihanna graces Harper's BAZAAR's March 2015 cover (Courtesy of Norman Jean Roy for Harper's BAZAAR)

Rihanna graces Harper's BAZAAR's March 2015 cover (Courtesy of Norman Jean Roy for Harper's BAZAAR)

Rihanna, june 16, Tokyo (Courtesy of Dior)

Rihanna’s Dior Secret Garden campaign (Image Courtesy of Dior/Steven Klein)

Singer Rihanna is pictured in a Zula costume partying on the streets in Barbados. August 3, 2015. (SplashNews)

Rihanna attends the British Fashion Awards at London Coliseum on December 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Rihanna watches the sunset on a beach in Saint-Barthelemy on January 1, 2015 (SplashNews)

Rihanna watches the sunset on a beach in Saint-Barthelemy on January 1, 2015 (SplashNews)

Rihanna, January 1, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Rihanna, January 1, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Singer Rihanna is pictured in a Zula costume partying on the streets in Barbados. August 3, 2015.(SplashNews)

Rihanna shot and styled by Inez & Vinoodh and Katy England for AnOther Magazine Spring / Summer 2015. Issue on sale Thursday 19th February (Courtesy of AnOther Magazine)

Rihanna shot and styled by Inez & Vinoodh and Katy England for AnOther Magazine Spring / Summer 2015. Issue on sale Thursday 19th February (Courtesy of AnOther Magazine)

Rihanna shot and styled by Inez & Vinoodh and Katy England for AnOther Magazine Spring / Summer 2015. Issue on sale Thursday 19th February (Courtesy of AnOther Magazine)

Rihanna shot and styled by Inez & Vinoodh and Katy England for AnOther Magazine Spring / Summer 2015. Issue on sale Thursday 19th February (Courtesy of AnOther Magazine)

Rihanna shot and styled by Inez & Vinoodh and Katy England and wearing bespoke Alexander McQueen for AnOther Magazine Spring / Summer 2015. Issue on sale Thursday 19th February (Courtesy of AnOther Magazine)

Scott & Penelope Disick

in Calabasas, California

on June 8, 2016. (SplashNews)

Scott Disick & Kendall Jenner attends the Chopard party at the 69th Cannes Films Festival on May 16, 2016 (REX/Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick, Post Malone & Kendall Jenner attend the ‘1OAK and Up & Down Pool Party’ at Coachella Festival, Indio, America – 15 Apr 2016. (REX Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner & Scott Disick attend the ‘1OAK and Up & Down Pool Party’ at Coachella Festival, Indio, America – 15 Apr 2016. (REX Shutterstock)

Scott Disick & Kim Kardashian During Family Vacation (Courtesy of Instagram)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (SplashNews)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy Photo)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy Photo)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy Photo)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy Photo)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy Photo)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy of Hollywoodlife.com)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy of Hollywoodlife.com)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy of Hollywoodlife.com)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy of Hollywoodlife.com)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy of Hollywoodlife.com)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy of Hollywoodlife.com)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy of Hollywoodlife.com)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy of Hollywoodlife.com)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1Oak in Southampton on June 21, 2014 (Courtesy of Hollywoodlife.com)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick (FameFlynet)

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick (Fameflynet)

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick (Fameflynet)

Scott Disick (Courtesy of E!)

Scott Disick in Aspen (Courtesy of Instagram)

Reality stars Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner are spotted enjoying lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, California with friends on May 1, 2015. (FameFlynet)

Reality stars Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner are spotted enjoying lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, California with friends on May 1, 2015. (FameFlynet)

Scott Disick & Kylie Jenner (Courtesy of Instagram)

Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian appear at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/WireImage)

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian appear at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/WireImage)

Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian appear at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/WireImage)

Scott Disick hosts The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort on Saturday March 14, 2015 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Tom Briglia/FilmMagic)

Television personalities Scott Disick (5th R) and Kourtney Kardashian (4th R) appear with friends at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 21, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/WireImage)

Scott Disick hosts The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort on Saturday March 14, 2015 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Tom Briglia/FilmMagic)

Scott Disick hosts The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort on Saturday March 14, 2015 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Tom Briglia/FilmMagic)

Scott Disick relaxes with Kourtney Kardashian at his Memorial Day pool party at BARE topless pool in Las Vegas. Scott was sat in his VIP table as Kourtney looked at a menu as he also held a FIJI bottle. Scott was joined by some of his and Kourtney’s mutual friends as they enjoyed their day before getting ready for a night party at 1OAK to finish his birthday celebration during the holiday weekend. (Splashnews)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1OAK Nightclub Las Vegas inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino. (Splashnews)

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1OAK Nightclub Las Vegas inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino. (Splashnews)

Scott Disick posts first Instagram after scandal with Kourtney Kardashian. July 7, 2015 (Courtesy of Instagram)

Scott had been seen earlier in the day going to the beverly hills hotel before heading home. After being at home for about 40 minutes he emerged to put son mason in his SUV as well has his new born Reign. The three of them then drove off. Scott is due in Las Vegas over the weekend to host a party. (Splashnews)

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian is spotted dropping off her children at her estranged partner Scott Disick’s home in Beverly Hills, California on July 23, 2015. Sources close to the couple say that Kourtney has been meeting with top lawyers to get sole custody of their 3 kids on July 23 (FameFlynet)

Scott & Mason Disick out for lunch in Calabasas, CA on Aug. 5, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Scott & Mason Disick. (SplashNews)

Scott & Mason Disick. (SplashNews)

A bleary eyed Scott Disick was seen leaving ‘Warwick’ Night Club in Hollywood, CA for Brody Jenner’s birthday on August 12, 2015 (SplashNews)

A bleary eyed Scott Disick was seen leaving ‘Warwick’ Night Club in Hollywood, CA for Brody Jenner’s birthday on August 12, 2015 (SplashNews)

Scott Disick with Joe Francis and a friend in Mexico (Courtesy of Instagram)

Scott Disick steps out for sushi on August 24, 2015. (INF.com)

Scott Disick steps out for sushi on August 24, 2015. (INF.com)

Scott Disick takes Mason for a boys day on November 17, 2015. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Scott Disick and Chris Brown seen leaving Koi restaurant in a red Ferrari in West Hollywood. West Hollywood, California – Saturday December 19, 2015. (Pacific Coast News)

Scott Disick with a black eye on December 31, 2015 (FameFlyNet)

Chris Brown and reality star Scott Disick leave 1OAK Nightclub together in West Hollywood, California on January 19, 2016. (FameFlyNet)

Scott Disick partying in Mexico with Joe Francis on March 4th, 2016 (Courtesy of Instagram)