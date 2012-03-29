Rihanna & Chris Brown: 8 Reasons They Should Be Together

Wednesday March 28, 2012. Rihanna, in Alexander Wang, arrivies at Mandarin Hotel in London to promote her new film Battleship. (PacificCoastNews.com)
Chris may be dating Karrueche Tran, but we think he’s destined to be with Rihanna — find out why!
Rihanna and Chris Brown may have split, but we think it’s only a matter of time until Chris discovers that Karrueche Tran is simply not the girl for him! Chris, 22, and Rihanna, 24, simply have too much of a history together and could be an amazing couple once again. Check out our gallery of the reasons they should be together and tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Chris and Rihanna are destined to be with each other? (BauerGriffin)
They knew each other before they were global superstars! (SplashNews)
They are both rich — money would never come between them! (SplashNews)
They’ve been through amazing times and huge difficulties — and are still happy together! (BauerGriffin)
They make beautiful music together! (BauerGriffin)
Chris’ mom loves Rihanna! (BauerGriffin)
They love tweeting all of the time! (Getty)
They are both super-attracted to each other physically! (FameFlynet)
They’re in the same circle of superstar friends! (FameFlynet)
While the weather may be getting warmer, it’s still smart to always have a jacket handy — and this spring, the denim jacket is coming back in a big way! SHOP my picks if you want to try the trend.
Whether your everyday style is more classic and comfortable like Miranda Kerr or you love to make a statement like Rihanna, you can’t go wrong pairing a denim jacket with your look. From floral dresses to colorful denim, you can pair a denim jacket with practically anything — and the fact that it’s so versatile makes it the perfect item to add to your wardrobe this season! While these two a-listers have two totally different senses of style, they exhibit how well this spring 2012 trend can work in virtually every wardrobe. Up until recently, my denim jacket was in the back of my closet — but now’s the time to try the trend in a brand new way! Whether you opt for an oversized jacket like Rihanna or prefer a cropped, cuter version like Miranda you can easily dress it up or down. Pick a silhouette that enhances your shape and personal sense of style and SHOP my picks if you want to try the trend.
Katrina Mitzeliotis