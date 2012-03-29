Rihanna & Chris Brown: 8 Reasons They Should Be Together

Wednesday March 28, 2012. Rihanna, in Alexander Wang, arrivies at Mandarin Hotel in London to promote her new film Battleship. (PacificCoastNews.com)

Chris may be dating Karrueche Tran, but we think he’s destined to be with Rihanna — find out why! Rihanna and Chris Brown may have split, but we think it’s only a matter of time until Chris discovers that Karrueche Tran is simply not the girl for him! Chris, 22, and Rihanna, 24, simply have too much of a history together and could be an amazing couple once again. Check out our gallery of the reasons they should be together and tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Chris and Rihanna are destined to be with each other? (BauerGriffin)

They knew each other before they were global superstars! (SplashNews)

They are both rich — money would never come between them! (SplashNews)

They’ve been through amazing times and huge difficulties — and are still happy together! (BauerGriffin)

They make beautiful music together! (BauerGriffin)

Chris’ mom loves Rihanna! (BauerGriffin)

They love tweeting all of the time! (Getty)

They are both super-attracted to each other physically! (FameFlynet)

They’re in the same circle of superstar friends! (FameFlynet)