Ella-Paige Roberts Clarke (Courtesy of Facebook)

San Francisco 49ers running back Reggie Bush (23) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, in Denver. The Buffalo Bills brought in free-agent running back Reggie Bush for a visit on Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, with the intention of adding veteran depth behind starter LeSean McCoy. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, Aug. 29, 2015, file photo)

Reggie Bush (Courtesy of Instagram)

Reggie Bush and guest attend the 3rd Annual NFL Honors at Radio City Music Hall on February 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Lilit Avagyan (L) and NFL player Reggie Bush attend The 2013 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 17, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Entertainment/Getty Images for ESPY)

Reggie Bush #22 of the Miami Dolphins stretches before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Sun Life Stadium on November 25, 2012 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Sport/Getty Images)

Reggie Bush #22 of the Miami Dolphins stretches before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Sun Life Stadium on November 25, 2012 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Sport/Getty Images)

Reggie Bush #21 of the Detroit Lions watches the clock run down to end the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. Tampa Bay defeted the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Leon Halip/Sport/Getty Images)

Reggie Bush #21 of the Detroit Lions avoids a tackle by Chad Greenway #52 of the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter of the game on December 29, 2013 at Mall of America Field at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Lions 14-13. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Sport/Getty Images)

Which of these past Hollywood love birds do YOU want to see back together? Aww, those were the good old days. Remember when we used to watch Blake Lively and Penn Badgley steal kisses on the set of Gossip Girl? What about when Chris Brown and Rihanna performed side by side and their chemistry was so hot, you could practically feel it through your TV screen? Even though many of these A-listers have since moved on from their failed loves, we are still holding out hope they’ll rekindle their flames once again. (Yes, Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush, even you!)

It’s rare two people can outdo one another as well as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee did. We can’t imagine two characters who are better suited for each other…they need to rekindle their romance! (SplashNews)

Thanks to their reality show, The Newlyweds, Jessica Simpson and Nic Lachey had us completely captivated. When they broke up, we were heartbroken. We’re thrilled for both of them now with their separate families, but if something were to happen with their current relationships, we’d like to see them back together. (FameFlynet)

Actress Ashley Greene and her sweetheart singer Joe Jonas couldn’t get enough of each other, but their relationship started to fall apart. Since then, neither of them have fallen for another person in the same way… (FameFlynet)

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens first met on the set of High School Musical and ended up dating for more than three years. Even though both of them have since moved on, they have remained friends, which makes us hope they’ll rekindle their flame someday. (FameFlynet)

It’s a shame Rihanna And Chris Brown ended their relationship on such a horrible note (he assaulted her over Grammy weekend two years ago), because they were one of the most passionate pairs we’ve ever seen. That said, they’ve started to talk again in the last several months, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they’re official again some time soon. (FameFlynet)

Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush dated for years before Kim married Kris Humphries. Since her relationship to the NBA pro crumbled last year (and Reggie’s been dating a Kim K-lookalike), we think they will forever have feelings for one another. Plus, they are such an attractive couple! (FameFlynet)

Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson have a son together, Bronx, which is one of the major reasons we want their relationship to work out. They are the cutest family! (FameFlynet)

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley fell in love while playing lovers on Gossip Girl and we loved every second of it! On-screen and off-screen couples are the best. Someday, perhaps when they are done shooting the show, we’d love for them to reignite their passion for each other! (FameFlynet)

Never give up hope!!! Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were the original Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber…we’ll always want them together. Even if it happens when they are senior citizens, we’ll still be thrilled beyond reason. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio may have not actually been together in real life, but we’re never going to give up hope they fall in love and give us our real life Titanic. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage)