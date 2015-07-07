The Royal Family visits Vancouver, Canada on September 25, 2016 (Courtesy of Twitter)

Kate and William reveal a new portrait for their 5th wedding anniversary. (Image Courtesy of Twitter)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, accompanied by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, signs the book of condolences after the terror attacks which killed at least 129 people in Paris, at the French Embassy on November 17, 2015 London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine; Duchess of Cambridge attend the England v Wales match during the Rugby World Cup 2015 on September 26, 2015 at Twickenham Stadium, London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II and Royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate after the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II and Royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate after the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge talk to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip, Duke of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate after the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge leave the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (R) after the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge leave the Lindo Wing with their newborn daughter at St Mary’s Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England. The Duchess safely delivered a daughter at 8:34am this morning, weighing 8lbs 3 oz who will be fourth in line to the throne. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn baby daughter at St Mary’s Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Trooping The Colour Marking The Queens Official Birthday, HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine duchess of cambridge, camilla duchess of cornwall, prince harry, prince william, prince andrew, princess eugenie, princess beatrice, prince phillip, princess anne (Splashnews)

Trooping The Colour Marking The Queens Official Birthday, HRH Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine duchess of cambridge, camilla duchess of cornwall, prince harry, prince william, prince andrew, princess eugenie, princess beatrice, prince phillip, princess anne (Splashnews)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton & Prince William (Getty)

Kate Middleton, Prince William & Prince George (Getty)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and their son Prince George of Cambridge arrive at Fairbairn Airport on April 20, 2014 in Canberra, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge. Kate wears a Stella McCartney Fall 2012 stretch crepe dress. (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Entertainment/Getty Images)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge meet dignitaries at Sydney Airport on RAAF B737 on April 16, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton, Prince George & Prince William (Getty)

In this handout image provided by Kensington Palace, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge pose for a photograph with their son, Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge in the garden of the Middleton family home in August 2013 in Bucklebury, Berkshire. (Michael Middleton/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton & Prince William arrive with Prince George in New Zealand on April 7, 2014. Kate wears a red pillar-box coat, a hat by Gina Foster and black suede Emmy Valerie pump. (Getty)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at Auckland Harbour on April 11, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert-Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton & Prince William (Getty)

Kate Middleton & Prince William (Getty)

Kate Middleton & Prince William (Getty)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge meet dignitaries at Sydney Airport on RAAF B737 on April 16, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at Dunedin Airport on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Duke of Cambridge Christchurch, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge. (Photo by Ian Jones-Pool/Getty Images)

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Sister of the bride and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton (C) holds hands with Grace Van Cutsem (L) and Eliza Lopes as they arrive to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Brother of the Bride James Middleton (L) arrive to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are greeted by The Right Reverend Dr John Hall, Dean of Westminster as they arrive to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Britain’s Prince Charles arrive at the West Door of Westminster Abbey for the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in London on April 29, 2011.

Princess Eugenie of York (L) and Princess Beatrice of York arrive to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Mother of the bride Carole Middleton arrives to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Prince William (L) waves to the crowd as he arrives with Prince Harry for the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Elton John (L) and David Furnish wave as they arrive to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

David Beckham (C) and British designer Victoria Beckham arrive at the West Door of Westminster Abbey for the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in London on April 29, 2011.

Chelsy Davy arrives to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

Kelly Rutherford is reunited with her children on October 25, 2015 before her court hearing in Mexico. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Actress Kelly Rutherford and daughter Helena Grace Rutherford Giersch attend the Blushington New York City Grand Opening Party at Le Parker Meridien Underground on July 28, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Blushington)

(R-L) Blushington director of artistry, Jessica Scantlin shows makeup to actress Kelly Rutherford and daughter Helena Grace Rutherford Giersch at the New York City Grand Opening Party at Le Parker Meridien Underground on July 28, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Blushington)

(L-R) Blushington director of artistry, Jessica Scantlin shows makeup to actress Kelly Rutherford and daughter Helena Grace Rutherford Giersch at the New York City Grand Opening Party at Le Parker Meridien Underground on July 28, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Blushington)

Kelly Rutherford and children Helena and Hermes attend the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund’s Super Saturday NY at Nova’s Ark Project on July 25, 2015 in Water Mill, New York. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/WireImage)

Kelly Rutherford attends OCRF’s 18th Annual Super Saturday NY Co-Sponsored by FIJI Water on July 25, 2015 in Water Mill, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)

Kelly Rutherford, Hermes & Helena Giersch, NYC, July 13, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kelly Rutherford takes her children Hermes and Helena Giersch, to Central Park in New York City on July 6, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kelly Rutherford takes her children Hermes and Helena Giersch, to Central Park in New York City on July 6, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kelly Rutherford takes her children Hermes and Helena Giersch, to Central Park in New York City on July 6, 2015 (SplashNews)

Kelly Rutherford (C) attends Women’s Health Hamptons ‘Party Under the Stars’ for RUN10 FEED10 at Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club on August 3, 2013 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Women’s Health)

Kelly Rutherford (C) attends Women’s Health Hamptons ‘Party Under the Stars’ for RUN10 FEED10 at Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club on August 3, 2013 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Women’s Health)

Actress Kelly Rutherford (L) and DJ Alexandra Richards attend Women’s Health Hamptons ‘Party Under the Stars’ for RUN10 FEED10 at Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club on August 3, 2013 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Women’s Health)

Kelly Rutherford attends Women’s Health Hamptons ‘Party Under the Stars’ for RUN10 FEED10 at Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club on August 3, 2013 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Women’s Health)

Kelly Rutherford (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kelly Rutherford and child models walk the runway during Fendi Kid’s SS11 Domestic Debit fashion presentation at Fendi 5th Avenue Boutique on April 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage for Fendi)

Actress Kelly Rutherford attends Nickelodeon Hosts Orange Carpet Premiere For Original TV Movie ‘Big Time Movie’ Starring Big Time Rush at 583 Park Avenue on March 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Actress Kelly Rutherford (R) and daughter Helena Grace Rutherford Giersch (L) attend Barbie The Dream Closet Playdate Saturday February 11th at David Rubenstein Atrium on February 11, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Barbie)

Kelly Rutherford and her son attend the Tassimo Brewbot Cafe on May 5, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Actress Kelly Rutherford and daughter Helena attend the Baby Einstein Discovery Day Play Date at the Stanley Kaplan Penthouse on March 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Actress Kelly Rutherford and daughter Helena attend the Baby Einstein Discovery Day Play Date at the Stanley Kaplan Penthouse on March 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Kelly Rutherford and daughter Helena attend a special discovery day play date hosted by The Baby Einstein Company and Kelly Rutherford at The Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse, Samuel B. & David Rose Building on March 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment)

Kelly Rutherford

Kelly Rutherford (FameFlynet)

Kelly Rutherford

Kelly Rutherford (FameFlynet)