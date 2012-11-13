‘Pretty Little Liars’ Season 3 Cast Pics

Eli & Clare (“Degrassi”)

Ashley Benson as Marilyn Monroe on ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars

Lucy Hale as a flapper on ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario as Bonnie (of Bonnie and Clyde) on ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars

Rachael Taylor as Tippi Hedren on ABC’s 666 Park Avenue

Jaime King as Marilyn Monroe on The CW’s Hart of Dixie

Krysten Ritter as a sexy cop on ABC’s Don’t Trust The B— In Apartment 23

Helena Mattson as a sexy nurse on ABC’s 666 Park Avenue

Darren Criss as Robin on FOX’s Glee

Adam Lambert as a vampire on ABC Family’s Pretty Little Liars

Robert Buckley as a sexy gladiator on ABC’s 666 Park Avenue

James Van Der Beek as a sexy angel on ABC’s Don’t Trust The B— In Apartment 23

Stephen Amell as the Green Arrow on The CW’s Arrow

Dave Annable as a sexy cowboy on ABC’s 666 Park Avenue