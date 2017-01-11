Obama’s Farewell Address — See Pics

President Obama adresses the nation for his Farewell Address in Chicago on January 10, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President Obama adresses the nation for his Farewell Address in Chicago on January 10, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President Obama adresses the nation for his Farewell Address in Chicago on January 10, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President Obama adresses the nation for his Farewell Address in Chicago on January 10, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President Obama adresses the nation for his Farewell Address in Chicago on January 10, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President Obama adresses the nation for his Farewell Address in Chicago on January 10, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President Obama adresses the nation for his Farewell Address in Chicago on January 10, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President Obama adresses the nation for his Farewell Address in Chicago on January 10, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President Obama adresses the nation for his Farewell Address in Chicago on January 10, 2017 (REX/Shutterstock)

President Obama adresses the nation for his Farewell Address in Chicago on January 10, 2017 (Courtesy of NBC)

President Obama adresses the nation for his Farewell Address in Chicago on January 10, 2017 (Courtesy of NBC)

President Obama adresses the nation for his Farewell Address in Chicago on January 10, 2017 (Courtesy of NBC)

Sidney Poitier in ‘For Love Of Ivy’. (Rex/Shutterstock)

Sidney Poitier in ‘Lost Man’.

(Rex/Shutterstock)

Sidney Poitier in ‘Sneakers’. (Rex/Shutterstock)

Sidney Poitier in ‘Deadly Pursuit’. (Rex/Shutterstock)

Sidney Poitier receives the Medal of Freedom Award at the White House (Rex/Shutterstock)

Sidney Poitier at ‘The Da Vinci Code’ Film Premiere, 59th Cannes Film Festival. (Rex/Shutterstock)

Sidney Poitier at the Carousel of Hope Ball.

(Rex/Shutterstock)

Sidney Poitier poses for a portrait. (Rex/Shutterstock)

Sidney Poitier in ‘The Organization’. (Rex/Shutterstock)