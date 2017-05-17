Conquest Mo Money

(Courtesy of Twitter)

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were just kiddos when they started dating in 2012. Look how young they are! They met at an awards show, and took an immediate liking to each other.

(FameFlynet)

Harry and Taylor went on a second date, a charming walk through Central Park. Their relationship was short-lived, though. They went on vacation to the Caribbean in the whole month they dated, and broke up shortly afterward. Literally, trouble in paradise.

(Splash News)

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift got hot and heavy during summer 2016, and were totally public with their love. They went on tons of dates, walking hand in hand, not caring who was looking.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Taylor traveled back and forth from LA to Australia to be with Tom while he was filming Thor: Ragnarok. Seriously; they were so into each other! Sadly, it ended in September 2016 because she allegedly felt like they were getting too public.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Taylor Swift is rumored to be dating handsome British actor Joe Alwyn, the star of Billy Flynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Taylor’s reportedly keeping her relationship with Joe extremely private. She’s allegedly going back and forth between Nashville and London to see him without anyone noticing!

(REX/Shutterstock)

Matt Healy and Taylor Swift have a complicated relationship. They were into each other, but never officially dated. The 1975 singer and Taylor were spotted wearing each other’s t-shirts at one point, and hanging out a ton in late 2014/early 2015.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Matt dashed relationship rumors in an interview, saying that it would have been “emasculating” to date a famous pop star. Rude.

(REX/Shutterstock)

Toby Hemingway was just a rumored relationship for Taylor Swift, but for a moment, everyone had dreams that young Taylor was really dating the British stud. He was the star of her “Mine” video, after all!

(REX/Shutterstock)

Toby played the groom to Taylor’s bride in “Mine”, sweeping the still-curly haired country star off her feet. If only!

(REX/Shutterstock)

